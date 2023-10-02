Vaisala

Vaisala launches Beam Weather Station, a flexible and robust monitoring station for hyperlocal weather and air quality needs

Beam Weather Station BWS500 delivers comprehensive and precise measurements and insights to protect people and property in communities from weather, environmental, and road hazards.

Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements, today announced the launch of its new Beam Weather Station, the compact station for cities, road authorities and industrial zones for weather and environmental monitoring. Whether assessing road conditions, air pollution, or other environmental challenges, the flexible and scalable weather station empowers communities to leverage weather, environmental and road state observations to localize intelligence to fit their specific needs.

Beam is designed as a turnkey monitoring station that provides access to reliable information on air pollutants, solar radiation, flooding, snow depth, water level, visibility, road conditions, pavement temperature and current weather conditions. Due to its small size, Beam Station can be deployed virtually anywhere. Thanks to the affordable price point and compact size, in addition to uncompromised measurement reliability, this new station allows for stakeholders to deploy effectively denser observation networks which support the needs for increasing capabilities to understand weather and optimize processes accordingly. Beam station aggregates insights and delivers them directly to the customer's back-end system. Select measurements can also be viewed via Vaisala's cloud services.

"Our customers require more flexibility in the parameters they monitor and how the information is distributed, and we answered with the best-in-class Beam Weather Station," said Paras Chopra, Product Manager. "Unlike anything in the industry, our solution advances communities to make them more resilient to the effects of weather and poor air quality by providing accessible, actionable, easy-to-use, and affordable intelligence. Beam has been co-developed with input from some of the leading system integrators to improve the sustainability of our communities."

Leveraging gold-standard sensor technology already used in the harshest environments on Earth - and even on Mars - the Beam Weather Station delivers:



Unprecedented flexibility: Available as a stand-alone station or as a network of stations, Beam Station allows for a wide range of weather and environmental measurements, such as humidity, temperature, precipitation, road conditions, pavement temperature, snow depth, water level, air pollutants, and solar radiation monitoring.

Available as a stand-alone station or as a network of stations, Beam Station allows for a wide range of weather and environmental measurements, such as humidity, temperature, precipitation, road conditions, pavement temperature, snow depth, water level, air pollutants, and solar radiation monitoring. Compact size: Easy installation in all locations, even busy urban areas, including existing infrastructure such as street poles, traffic lights, and bridges.

Easy installation in all locations, even busy urban areas, including existing infrastructure such as street poles, traffic lights, and bridges. Increased end-to-end coverage: The plug-and-play offering is easy to deploy, with increased sensor support and real-time data delivery to gain insights on various measurements, including severe weather, air quality, city heat waves, flooding, traffic management, and winter road maintenance.

The plug-and-play offering is easy to deploy, with increased sensor support and real-time data delivery to gain insights on various measurements, including severe weather, air quality, city heat waves, flooding, traffic management, and winter road maintenance. Versatile integration and connectivity: Customers can integrate measurements to their own back-end system directly from the gateway and select measurements can also be accessible via Vaisala's cloud services.

Customers can integrate measurements to their own back-end system directly from the gateway and select measurements can also be accessible via Vaisala's cloud services. Best-in-class data security: Vaisala prioritizes keeping customer data safe at all times to maintain confidentiality, ensure compliance and uphold trust.

To learn more about how Vaisala's 85-plus years of experience and proven technology bring the hyperlocal weather and air quality measurements required for decision-makers in today's data-centric landscape, visit Vaisala.com/BWS500.





