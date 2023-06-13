Vaisala Oyj : launches renewable energy industry's most comprehensive weather station to maximize solar power plant performance

Vaisala

Vaisala launches renewable energy industry's most comprehensive weather station to maximize solar power plant performance



The Automatic Weather Station AWS810 Solar Edition delivers end-to-end weather and solar irradiation measurements and insights to optimize any stage of the solar power plant life cycle.

Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements, today announced the launch of Automatic Weather Station AWS810 Solar Edition. The IEC-compliant weather station enables a combination of solar irradiance and key weather parameter measurements with optional advanced analytics and digital insights to optimize solar power plant performance and operational efficiency.

The reliable and accurate weather station is flexible, smart and can be easily configured to adapt to future needs. Rugged by design, the AWS810 Solar Edition is purpose-built to be trusted for a solar plant's entire operational life span.

"The 360-degree, always-on monitoring and analytic capabilities combined with the modular design delivers a robust and scalable performance that optimizes operations at any point in the solar power plant life cycle - from development, construction, and commissioning to operations and life cycle management," said Davy Theophile, Head of Renewable Energy at Vaisala. "This empowers our customers to meet their greatest renewable energy challenges and cements our position as the trusted partner to help them navigate the quest to efficiently and sustainably fuel the planet."

Vaisala AWS810 Solar Edition provides unique benefits, including:

Most accurate, always-on sensor data: AWS810 Solar Edition continuously measures global, diffuse, and reflected solar irradiation and all key weather parameters, including wind speed, wind direction, ambient and PV module temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, and atmospheric pressure.

AWS810 Solar Edition continuously measures global, diffuse, and reflected solar irradiation and all key weather parameters, including wind speed, wind direction, ambient and PV module temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, and atmospheric pressure. Reduced life cycle costs: The rugged IEC 61724-1:2021-compliant design, remote diagnostics, and easy-to-deploy-and-use weather station requires minimal resources to set up, operate, and maintain throughout the solar power plant's lifetime.

The rugged IEC 61724-1:2021-compliant design, remote diagnostics, and easy-to-deploy-and-use weather station requires minimal resources to set up, operate, and maintain throughout the solar power plant's lifetime. Effortless operations and maintenance: Efficient self-diagnostic and network sensor monitoring enables users to manage and control networks remotely, while the solution's extensive built-in data validation further improves the data quality and maintenance efficiency with end-to-end network management security.

Efficient self-diagnostic and network sensor monitoring enables users to manage and control networks remotely, while the solution's extensive built-in data validation further improves the data quality and maintenance efficiency with end-to-end network management security. Unlimited scalability and easy integration: With its future-ready and modular design, the flexible weather station can easily expand to meet specific solar power plant needs, including seamless data connectivity with SCADA systems and cloud-based asset management platforms.

With its future-ready and modular design, the flexible weather station can easily expand to meet specific solar power plant needs, including seamless data connectivity with SCADA systems and cloud-based asset management platforms. Critical insights throughout the entire solar power plant's life cycle: Primed to go beyond the standard with the optional analytics and insights related to historical satellite-derived solar data, real-time lightning data, and solar energy forecasts.



Leveraging over 85 years of scientific innovation in providing best-in-class weather and environmental measurements and observations, Vaisala is committed to helping the world adapt to the climate change challenge. The need for increasing overall renewable energy production is becoming increasingly important. Vaisala is uniquely positioned to provide breakthrough solutions to enable optimization throughout every stage of the renewable energy life cycle.

For more information about how Vaisala AWS810 Solar Edition monitors the impact of weather to help optimize solar power plant performance, visit the product page on Vaisala.com.



