Vaisala Corporation

Press release

January 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2023 to be published on February 14, 2024

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January–December 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The release will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 14:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 14:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

You can participate in the live audiocast via following link: https://vaisala.videosync.fi/q4-2023

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048550

A recording will be available at Vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

vaisala.com

