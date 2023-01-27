Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Vaisala Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:13:29 2023-01-27 am EST
40.93 EUR   +0.06%
04:00aVaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2022 to be published on February 16, 2023
AQ
01/11Vaisala Oyj : Xweather is first to offer new type of data on lightning in the U.S. – A game changer for lightning-sensitive businesses
PU
01/03Vaisala Oyj : Xweather Annual Lightning Report explores 2022's extremes – from a record-breaking volcano to major snowstorms and exceptional drought
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2022 to be published on February 16, 2023

01/27/2023 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EET)

 

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2022 to be published on February 16, 2023

 

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January–December 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The release will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 3:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

 

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 3:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

 

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

 

Password: Vaisala Q4

 

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

 

 

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

 

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

 

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala

 


All news about VAISALA OYJ
04:00aVaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2022 to be published on Fe..
AQ
01/11Vaisala Oyj : Xweather is first to offer new type of data on lightning in the U.S. –..
PU
01/03Vaisala Oyj : Xweather Annual Lightning Report explores 2022's extremes – from a rec..
PU
2022News - Finnish Company Powers Ethiopia's New Weather Radar Network With Solar Energy
AQ
2022Vaisala Oyj : unveils a new era in sustainable and reliable weather insights by powering E..
PU
2022Vaisala Oyj : celebrates 10-years of Martian measurements
PU
2022Vaisala Oyj : Samuli Hänninen - Driving recurring revenue through data and solution as a s..
PU
2022Vaisala Oyj : innovative biogas measurement solution wins Instrumentation Excellence Award..
PU
2022Finland's Vaisala Names Successor to Retiring CFO
MT
2022Vaisala appoints Heli Lindfors as Chief Financial Officer
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 512 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2022 49,5 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net cash 2022 20,4 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 1 482 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 187
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart VAISALA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Vaisala Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAISALA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,90 €
Average target price 40,50 €
Spread / Average Target -0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai O. Öistämö President & Chief Executive Officer
Kaarina Sirpa Muurinen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Voipio Chairman
Vesa Pylvänäinen Executive Vice President-Operations
Raimo Hannes Voipio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAISALA OYJ3.68%1 608
SMC CORPORATION16.55%32 364
COGNEX CORPORATION12.80%9 183
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.22.40%7 100
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.4.64%5 532
RENISHAW PLC5.18%3 471