  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Vaisala Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:35:18 2023-04-14 am EDT
40.15 EUR   +0.37%
04:16aVaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023
GL
04:15aVaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023
AQ
04/12Vaisala Oyj : introduces new industrial transmitter Indigo300 as part of its Indigo modular product line
PU
Vaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

04/14/2023 | 04:16am EDT
Vaisala Corporation

Press release

April 14, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

 

Vaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

 

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–March 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

 

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

 

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

 

Password: Vaisala Q1

 

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

 

 

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

 

Distribution

Key media

vaisala.com

 

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala


