Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Vaisala Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ

(VAIAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
38.43 EUR   -1.98%
03:31aVaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022
GL
03:30aVaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022
AQ
02:12aVaisala Oyj : redefines wind measurement with enhanced WindCube Scan suite to optimize operations and mitigate hazardous conditions in any environment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022

10/10/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (EEST)

 

Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022

 

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

 

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

 

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 212 999 6659

 

Password: Vaisala

 

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

 

 

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

 

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

 

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala

 


All news about VAISALA OYJ
03:31aVaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 20..
GL
03:30aVaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 20..
AQ
02:12aVaisala Oyj : redefines wind measurement with enhanced WindCube Scan suite to optimize ope..
PU
09/28Vaisala Oyj : launches Xweather to turn weather and environmental data into climate action
PU
09/27Vaisala Oyj : launches a hyperlocalized Air Quality Forecast to deliver high-resolution, a..
PU
09/12Invitation to Vaisala's investor event
GL
09/12Invitation to Vaisala's investor event
AQ
08/12Vaisala Corporation : Managers' Transactions – Vainio, Katriina
GL
08/12Vaisala Corporation : Managers' Transactions – Vainio, Katriina
AQ
07/22Transcript : Vaisala Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 494 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2022 46,6 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net cash 2022 45,3 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 187
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart VAISALA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Vaisala Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAISALA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,20 €
Average target price 41,17 €
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai O. Öistämö President & Chief Executive Officer
Kaarina Sirpa Muurinen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Voipio Chairman
Vesa Pylvänäinen Executive Vice President-Operations
Raimo Hannes Voipio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAISALA OYJ-26.45%1 388
SMC CORPORATION-17.97%28 642
COGNEX CORPORATION-44.79%7 444
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-52.42%5 510
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-32.80%5 365
RENISHAW PLC-25.94%2 865