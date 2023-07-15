Vakrangee Limited is an India-based technology company. The Company offers various services, which are focused on financial, social and digital inclusion of its customers. It operates on an asset-light, franchisee-based business model to cater to the needs of its stakeholders. Its assisted digital convenience stores, Next-Gen Vakrangee Kendras offers solutions for multiple products and services. Its digital offerings consist of banking, financial services, insurance, automated teller machine (ATM), logistics, online shopping, healthcare, travel, telecom and bill payment services. The Company is engaged in providing various solutions, activities in e-governance, e-commerce, white label ATM, financial services and logistics sector, including bullion and jewelry, through its Vakrangee Kendra. Its e-commerce services include assisted online shopping, assisted online healthcare, assisted travel services, telecom and bill payments services.