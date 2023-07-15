Vakrangee Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 555.92 million compared to INR 484.67 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 558.98 million compared to INR 487.18 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 4.94 million compared to INR 0.575 million a year ago.