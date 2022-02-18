Log in
    VZZ   CA91881B1085

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION

(VZZ)
Val d'Or Mining : Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement Financing

02/18/2022
Val-d'Or Mining Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement Financing February 18, 2022

Val-d'Or, Québec - February 18, 2022 - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (the "Company") announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to which it will issue up to 6,250,000 Units at a per Unit price of $0.16 for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the purchase of one common share at a per share price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issuance of the securities.

The offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees in amounts to be determined may be payable to persons who introduce the Company to subscribers to the offering. The proceeds raised from this offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with the technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

For additional information, please contact:


Glenn J. Mullan
2864 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net cash 2020 0,65 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,10 M 7,17 M 7,17 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,7%
Managers and Directors
Glenn Jeffrey Mullan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rico de Vega Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christian Jens Zinke Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lukas C. W. Shewchuk Independent Director
Deborah Honig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION-16.13%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.59%174 715
RIO TINTO PLC14.23%127 037
GLENCORE PLC12.20%75 020
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.81%58 248
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.96%38 353