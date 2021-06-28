Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Val-d'Or Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZZ   CA91881B1085

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION

(VZZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 06/22 01:57:20 pm
0.11 CAD   --.--%
05:55pVal-d'Or Mining Corporation Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
06/25Val-d'Or Mining Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
NE
06/21VAL D'OR MINING  : d'Or Mining Annual Meeting Reminder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation Grants Incentive Stock Options

06/28/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to the Company's directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a per share exercise price of $0.11 for a period of 5 years, pursuant to applicable legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
President & Chief Executive Officer
2864 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88945


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION
05:55pVal-d'Or Mining Corporation Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
06/25Val-d'Or Mining Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
NE
06/21VAL D'OR MINING  : d'Or Mining Annual Meeting Reminder
PU
06/21Val-d'Or Mining Annual Meeting Reminder
NE
05/06Val-d'Or Mining Closes Private Placement Financing
NE
03/24VAL D'OR MINING  : d'Or Mining Announces $300,000 Private Placement Financing
PU
02/23Val-d'Or Mining Announces Appointment of New Director
NE
02/02Val-d'Or Mining Provides Year End Review
NE
2020Val-d'Or Mining Closes Acquisition of Net Smelter Return Royalties
NE
2020Val-d'Or Mining Completes Acquisition of Abitibi Greenstone Belt Properties
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net cash 2020 0,65 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,44 M 6,04 M 6,03 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Val-d'Or Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn Jeffrey Mullan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rico De Vega Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christian Jens Zinke Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lukas C. W. Shewchuk Independent Director
Frank Mariage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION-38.89%6
BHP GROUP14.07%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC10.82%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.36%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.42%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)44.69%18 704