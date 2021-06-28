Val-d'Or Mining Corporation Grants Incentive Stock Options

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to the Company's directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a per share exercise price of $0.11 for a period of 5 years, pursuant to applicable legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

President & Chief Executive Officer

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808

