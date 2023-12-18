Title Issuer under observation - RIVP (Valamar Riviera d.d.)
due to the Decision of the Administrative Council of CERP on the sale of 1,878,769 shares of Valamar Riviera d.d. on the regulated capital market

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Valamar Riviera d.d. into observation segment due to the Decision of the Administrative Council of CERP on the sale of 1,878,769 shares of Valamar Riviera d.d. on the regulated capital market.

18.12.2023.
RIVP

