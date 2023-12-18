|Title
|Issuer under observation - RIVP (Valamar Riviera d.d.)
|In language
|English
|Short content
due to the Decision of the Administrative Council of CERP on the sale of 1,878,769 shares of Valamar Riviera d.d. on the regulated capital market
|Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Valamar Riviera d.d. into observation segment due to the Decision of the Administrative Council of CERP on the sale of 1,878,769 shares of Valamar Riviera d.d. on the regulated capital market.
|Publish date
|18.12.2023. 09:20
|Connected entry
|View connected entry
|Securities involved
|RIVP
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Valamar Riviera dd published this content on 18 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2023 08:21:41 UTC.