Valamar Riviera d.d. is the Croatian leader of tourism groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of hotel establishments (73.7%): at the end of 2020, owned 36 hotels and apartment villages located in Croatia; - operation of campgrounds (24%): owned 15 campgrounds; - other (2.3%): laundry services, sports centers exploitation, real estate rental, etc. 90.7% of sales are abroad.