VALARIS LIMITED

Valaris Announces Contract Award for Drillship VALARIS DS-12

11/21/2022 | 04:32pm EST
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) announced today that drillship VALARIS DS-12 has been awarded a four-well contract with BP offshore Egypt. The contract is expected to commence late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter 2023 and has an estimated duration of 320 days. The estimated total contract value, inclusive of a mobilization fee, is $136.4 million.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “We are honored that BP has chosen VALARIS DS-12 for their upcoming development campaign offshore Egypt. The rig has a long and successful track record with the customer, having worked for BP in several locations offshore Africa, including Egypt, over the past three and a half years. We look forward to partnering with BP on another successful campaign.”

Mr. Dibowitz added, “We retain significant operating leverage to the improving deepwater market through our fleet of 11 drillships, including three uncontracted high-specification rigs VALARIS DS-7, DS-8 and DS-11, plus attractively priced purchase options for newbuild rigs VALARIS DS-13 and DS-14.”

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Cautionary Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," “should,” “will” and similar words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated, including the cancellation, suspension, renegotiation or termination of drilling contracts and programs, including drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if final investment decision (FID) is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted; oil and natural gas price volatility, customer demand for drilling rigs; downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations; severe weather or hurricanes; changes in worldwide rig supply, competition and technology; risks inherent to shipyard rig reactivation, upgrade, repair or maintenance; our ability to enter into, and the terms of, future drilling contracts; suitability of rigs for future contracts; governmental regulatory, legislative and permitting requirements affecting drilling operations; our ability to obtain financing, fund capital expenditures and pursue other business opportunities; the effects of our emergence from bankruptcy on the Company's business, relationships, comparability of our financial results and ability to access financing sources; actions taken by regulatory authorities or other third parties; the COVID-19 global pandemic and the related public health measures implemented by governments worldwide; increased scrutiny of Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices and reporting responsibilities; changes in customer strategy; future levels of offshore drilling activity; governmental action, civil unrest and political and economic uncertainties; terrorism, piracy and military action; environmental or other liabilities, risks or losses; debt agreement restrictions that may limit our liquidity and flexibility; failure to satisfy our debt obligations; and cybersecurity risks and threats. In addition to the numerous factors described above, you should also carefully read and consider “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I and “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.valaris.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 582 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net cash 2022 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 032 M 5 032 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
Anton Dibowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Weber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Chairman
Gilles Luca Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darby Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALARIS LIMITED85.92%5 032
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.0.00%14 766
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED32.06%9 219
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.126.58%5 654
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC54.21%5 008
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-20.00%4 115