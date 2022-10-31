Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valaris Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAL   BMG9460G1015

VALARIS LIMITED

(VAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34 2022-10-31 am EDT
64.68 USD   -0.46%
09:19aValaris Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
BU
08:52aValaris : LimitedFleet Status ReportOctober 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
08:50aValaris Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valaris Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

10/31/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VALARIS LIMITED
09:19aValaris Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
BU
08:52aValaris : LimitedFleet Status ReportOctober 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
08:50aValaris Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12Valaris Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/04Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
10/04Valaris Says it won New Contracts, Extensions With Associated Backlog of $95 Million
MT
10/03Valaris Announces Contract Awards and Fleet Status Updates
BU
10/03Valaris Limited Announces Contract Awards and Fleet Status Updates
CI
09/26Valaris Announces New Chief Commercial Officer
BU
09/26Valaris Limited Appoints Matt Lyne as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Office..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALARIS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 578 M - -
Net income 2022 134 M - -
Net cash 2022 54,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 885 M 4 885 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart VALARIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valaris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALARIS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,98 $
Average target price 86,80 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anton Dibowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Weber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Chairman
Gilles Luca Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darby Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALARIS LIMITED80.50%4 885
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.76%14 548
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED33.53%9 207
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.107.93%5 189
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC42.72%4 645
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.104.73%3 751