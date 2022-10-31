Valaris Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.

About Valaris Limited

