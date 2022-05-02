Homepage Equities United States Nyse Valaris Limited News Summary VAL BMG9460G1015 VALARIS LIMITED (VAL) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT 51.90 USD +2.27% 05/02 Valaris Reports First Quarter 2022 Results BU 05/02 Valaris Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report BU 05/02 VALARIS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Valaris Reports First Quarter 2022 Results 05/02/2022 | 11:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Four Floater Reactivation Projects in Progress for Contracts Expected to Commence in 2Q 2022

Drillship VALARIS DS-12 Awarded Contract Offshore West Africa

Jackups VALARIS 113 and 114 Sold for a Total of $125 Million Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2022 results. President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “The heart of our business, and our primary focus every day, is on delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations to our customers. I would like to thank the Valaris team for continuing to deliver the strong performance that our customers have come to expect from us, achieving 99% revenue efficiency during the first quarter.” Dibowitz commented, “We are currently in the midst of a transitional period as we incur reactivation costs to put three drillships and one semisubmersible back to work on long-term contracts. I am proud of the progress that the entire Valaris team has made in executing these major projects concurrently, particularly considering the ongoing pandemic, personnel and global supply chain challenges. VALARIS DPS-1 recently returned to work, and we continue to expect that all four floaters will be on contract by the middle of the year with financial results expected to improve meaningfully as these reactivations are completed.” Dibowitz added, “Very recently, we were awarded a contract with a major operator offshore Angola and the Republic of Congo for drillship VALARIS DS-12. The operating rate for this contract, which is expected to take place during the first quarter 2023, is at a level not seen in the past seven years for drillship work offshore West Africa, providing further evidence of the improvement in floater day rates across geographies.” Dibowitz concluded, “We continue to take a rational approach to fleet management, including regularly assessing our fleet for retirement and divestiture candidates. In this regard, we recently sold two jackups, VALARIS 113 and 114, to ADES for a total of $125 million, a value which is highly accretive to our shareholders. Each of these rigs had been stacked for more than six years and would have required meaningful capital to reactivate.” First Quarter Review Revenues increased to $318 million in the first quarter 2022 from $306 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $291 million in the first quarter from $283 million in the fourth quarter primarily due to higher utilization for the jackup fleet and higher average day rates for the other segment, partially offset by lower utilization for the floater fleet. Contract drilling expense increased to $331 million in the first quarter 2022 from $286 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, contract drilling expense increased to $305 million in the first quarter from $264 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher rig reactivation costs, which increased to $62 million in the first quarter from $37 million in the fourth quarter, as we prepare four floaters for long-term contracts that are expected to commence in the second quarter. The remaining variance was due to higher personnel costs, higher repair and maintenance costs and higher mobilization costs. Depreciation expense decreased to $23 million in the first quarter 2022 from $25 million in the fourth quarter 2021. General and administrative expense increased marginally to $19 million in the first quarter 2022 from $18 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Other income decreased to $9 million in the first quarter 2022 from $21 million in the fourth quarter 2021. First quarter other income included a gain on sale of assets of $2 million related to the sale of jackup VALARIS 67 compared to a $21 million gain on sale of assets related to the sale of jackups VALARIS 22, 37 and 142 in the fourth quarter. The remaining variance is primarily due to lower reorganization-related professional fees in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter. Tax benefit decreased to $1 million in the first quarter 2022 from $31 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The first quarter tax provision included $15 million of discrete tax benefit primarily related to a reduction in liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits associated with tax positions taken in prior years. The fourth quarter tax provision included $30 million of discrete tax benefit primarily related to a reduction in liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits associated with tax positions taken in prior years and deferred tax benefits associated with Swiss tax reform. Adjusted for discrete items, tax expense of $14 million in the first quarter compared to a tax benefit of $1 million in the fourth quarter. The increase in tax expense is primarily due to changes in the relative components of our earnings generated in tax jurisdictions with higher tax rates compared to the prior quarter, and to a reduction in deferred tax valuation allowances in the prior quarter. Net loss was $40 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to net income of $28 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to negative $31 million in the first quarter from $3 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR decreased to $31 million in the first quarter from $40 million in the fourth quarter. Segment Review Floaters Floater revenues decreased marginally to $100 million in the first quarter 2022 from $101 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues decreased to $87 million in the first quarter from $93 million in the fourth quarter. The sequential quarter decline was primarily due to semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-5 being out of service for most of the first quarter while undergoing a five-year special survey prior to starting the first of several new contracts. This was partially offset by higher utilization and average day rates for the drillship fleet. Contract drilling expense increased to $148 million in the first quarter 2022 from $114 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, contract drilling expense increased to $135 million in the first quarter from $106 million in the fourth quarter. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher rig reactivation costs, which increased to $61 million in the first quarter from $34 million in the fourth quarter, as we prepared drillships VALARIS DS-4, DS-9 and DS-16 as well as semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-1 for new long-term contracts. Included within first quarter reactivation costs is approximately $4 million related to minor damage arising from an incident involving VALARIS DS-16, which broke free from its moorings during gale force winds. We also incurred repair and maintenance costs in the first quarter on semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-5 while the rig was in the shipyard undergoing a five-year special survey. Jackups Jackup revenues increased to $181 million in the first quarter 2022 from $172 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $170 million in the first quarter from $160 million in the fourth quarter. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher utilization on VALARIS 249, 117, 144 and Norway, each of which commenced new contracts either in the first quarter or late in the fourth quarter. This was partially offset by idle time between contracts for VALARIS Viking and 107. Contract drilling expense increased to $139 million in the first quarter 2022 from $128 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, contract drilling expense increased to $129 million in the first quarter from $117 million in the fourth quarter. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher costs resulting from more operating days across the jackup fleet in the first quarter and higher mobilization costs primarily related to VALARIS 144. ARO Drilling Revenues increased to $111 million in the first quarter 2022 from $105 million in the fourth quarter 2021 primarily due to higher utilization and the addition of VALARIS 140 to the leased rig fleet late in the first quarter. Contract drilling expense decreased to $84 million in the first quarter from $89 million in the fourth quarter. Operating income was $5 million in the first quarter compared to an operating loss of $6 million in the fourth quarter. EBITDA was $22 million in the first quarter compared to $11 million in the fourth quarter. Other Revenues increased to $38 million in the first quarter 2022 from $33 million in the fourth quarter 2021 primarily due to higher day rates for managed rigs Mad Dog and Thunder Horse, which were each awarded two-year contract extensions, effective from late January. Contract drilling expense increased marginally to $16 million in the first quarter from $15 million in the fourth quarter. First Quarter Floaters Jackups ARO Other Reconciling Items Consolidated Total (in millions of $, except %)

2022 Q4

2021 Chg Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Chg Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Chg Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Chg Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Chg Revenues 99.7 100.5 (1 )% 180.7 172.3 5 % 111.3 105.4 6 % 38.0 32.7 16 % (111.3 ) (105.4 ) 318.4 305.5 4 % Operating expenses Contract drilling 147.6 113.8 30 % 139.2 128.0 9 % 84.2 88.9 (5 )% 15.5 15.4 1 % (55.2 ) (60.6 ) 331.3 285.5 16 % Depreciation 12.2 11.7 4 % 9.1 12.1 (25 )% 16.5 17.7 (7 )% 0.9 1.1 (18 )% (16.2 ) (17.5 ) 22.5 25.1 (10 )% General and admin. — — — % — — — % 5.2 5.1 2 % — — — % 13.6 13.2 18.8 18.3 3 % Equity in earnings (losses) of ARO — — — % — — — % — — — % — — — % 4.3 (1.3 ) 4.3 (1.3 ) nm Operating income (loss) (60.1 ) (25.0 ) 140 % 32.4 32.2 1 % 5.4 (6.3 ) nm 21.6 16.2 33 % (49.2 ) (41.8 ) (49.9 ) (24.7 ) 102 % Net income (loss) (60.0 ) (25.4 ) 136 % 34.7 52.8 (34 )% 1.4 (10.0 ) nm 21.6 16.2 33 % (37.5 ) (5.9 ) (39.8 ) 27.7 nm Adjusted EBITDA (48.7 ) (12.9 ) 278 % 43.0 44.4 (3 )% 21.9 11.4 92 % 22.6 17.3 31 % (69.7 ) (57.5 ) (30.9 ) 2.7 nm Adjusted EBITDAR 12.2 20.9 (42 )% 43.6 47.7 (9 )% 21.9 11.4 92 % 22.6 17.4 30 % (69.7 ) (57.5 ) 30.6 39.9 (23 )% Fresh Start Accounting Valaris emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 30, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Upon emergence, Valaris applied fresh start accounting which resulted in Valaris becoming a new reporting entity for accounting and financial reporting. Accordingly, our financial statements and notes after the Effective Date are not comparable to our financial statements and notes prior to that date. As required by GAAP, results for the second quarter must be presented separately for the predecessor period from April 1, 2021, through April 30, 2021 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from May 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021 (the "Successor" period). However, the Company has combined certain results of the Predecessor and Successor periods ("Combined" results) as non-GAAP measures to compare the combined second quarter with other quarters since we believe it provides the most meaningful basis to analyze our results. The Predecessor and Successor results for the second quarter are more fully discussed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on August 3, 2021. As previously announced, Valaris will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. An updated investor presentation will be available on the Valaris website after the call. About Valaris Limited Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company. To learn more, visit the Valaris website at www.valaris.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and similar words and specifically include statements regarding expected financial performance; expected utilization, day rates, revenues, operating expenses, rig commitments and availability, cash flows, contract status, terms and duration, contract backlog, capital expenditures, insurance, financing and funding; the effect, impact, potential duration and other implications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; impact of our emergence from bankruptcy; the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, customer drilling programs, stacking of rigs, effects of new rigs on the market and effect of the volatility of commodity prices; expected work commitments, awards and contracts; letters of intent; scheduled delivery dates for rigs; performance of our joint venture with Saudi Aramco; the timing of delivery, mobilization, contract commencement, availability, relocation or other movement of rigs; future rig reactivations; expected divestitures of assets; general market, business and industry conditions, trends and outlook; general political conditions, including political tensions, conflicts and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine); future operations; increasing regulatory complexity; the outcome of tax disputes; assessments and settlements; and expense management. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated, including the COVID-19 outbreak and global pandemic and the related public health measures implemented by governments worldwide, which may, among other things, impact our ability to staff rigs and rotate crews; cancellation, suspension, renegotiation or termination of drilling contracts and programs, including drilling contracts which grant the customer termination right if FID is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted; potential additional asset impairments; failure to satisfy our debt obligations; our ability to obtain financing, service our debt, fund capital expenditures and pursue other business opportunities; adequacy of sources of liquidity for us and our customers; the effects of our emergence from bankruptcy on the Company's business, relationships, comparability of our financial results and ability to access financing sources; actions by regulatory authorities, or other third parties; actions by our security holders; commodity price fluctuations and volatility, customer demand, new rig supply, downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations; severe weather or hurricanes; changes in worldwide rig supply and demand, competition and technology; consumer preferences for alternative fuels; increased scrutiny of our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices and reporting responsibilities; changes in customer strategy; future levels of offshore drilling activity; governmental action, civil unrest and political and economic uncertainties; terrorism, piracy and military action; risks inherent to shipyard rig reactivation, upgrade, repair, maintenance or enhancement; our ability to enter into, and the terms of, future drilling contracts; suitability of rigs for future contracts; the cancellation of letters of intent or letters of award or any failure to execute definitive contracts following announcements of letters of intent, letters of award or other expected work commitments; the outcome of litigation, legal proceedings, investigations or other claims or contract disputes; governmental regulatory, legislative and permitting requirements affecting drilling operations; our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms; environmental or other liabilities, risks or losses; debt restrictions that may limit our liquidity and flexibility; and cybersecurity risks and threats. In addition to the numerous factors described above, you should also carefully read and consider "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I and "Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.valaris.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Successor Combined

(Non-GAAP) (1) Predecessor March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 OPERATING REVENUES $ 318.4 $ 305.5 $ 326.7 $ 293.1 $ 307.1 OPERATING EXPENSES Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation) 331.3 285.5 274.6 258.8 253.6 Loss on impairment — — — — 756.5 Depreciation 22.5 25.1 24.4 54.1 122.1 General and administrative 18.8 18.3 27.2 19.1 24.3 Total operating expenses 372.6 328.9 326.2 332.0 1,156.5 EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSSES) OF ARO 4.3 (1.3 ) 2.6 6.0 1.9 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (49.9 ) (24.7 ) 3.1 (32.9 ) (847.5 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 10.9 11.0 9.7 8.8 2.6 Interest expense, net (Unrecognized contractual interest expense for debt subject to compromise was $32.6 million and $100.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) (11.5 ) (11.7 ) (11.3 ) (9.1 ) (1.3 ) Reorganization items, net (1.0 ) (4.9 ) (6.5 ) (3,536.5 ) (52.2 ) Other, net 11.0 27.0 5.5 9.0 22.5 9.4 21.4 (2.6 ) (3,527.8 ) (28.4 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (40.5 ) (3.3 ) 0.5 (3,560.7 ) (875.9 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES (0.7 ) (31.0 ) 53.3 (0.4 ) 31.7 NET INCOME (LOSS) (39.8 ) 27.7 (52.8 ) (3,560.3 ) (907.6 ) NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 1.2 — (1.7 ) (2.9 ) (2.4 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALARIS $ (38.6 ) $ 27.7 $ (54.5 ) $ (3,563.2 ) $ (910.0 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.51 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.73 ) n/m $ (4.56 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 75.0 75.0 75.0 n/m 199.6 (1) Represents the combined results of operations for the two-months ended June 30, 2021 (Successor) and the one-month ended April 30, 2021 (Predecessor). VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) Successor Predecessor March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 578.2 $ 608.7 $ 620.8 $ 608.8 $ 291.7 Restricted cash 30.0 35.9 33.9 53.1 17.1 Accounts receivable, net 439.3 444.2 455.8 436.1 449.8 Other current assets 125.7 117.8 117.0 119.7 366.4 Total current assets $ 1,173.2 $ 1,206.6 $ 1,227.5 $ 1,217.7 $ 1,125.0 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 930.2 890.9 892.3 897.8 10,083.9 LONG-TERM NOTES RECEIVABLE FROM ARO 256.8 249.1 241.3 234.3 442.7 INVESTMENT IN ARO 90.9 86.6 87.9 85.4 122.8 OTHER ASSETS 186.6 176.0 153.5 166.5 172.5 $ 2,637.7 $ 2,609.2 $ 2,602.5 $ 2,601.7 $ 11,946.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - trade $ 311.2 $ 225.8 $ 203.0 $ 183.9 $ 176.8 Accrued liabilities and other 212.1 196.2 223.8 212.7 290.6 Total current liabilities $ 523.3 $ 422.0 $ 426.8 $ 396.6 $ 467.4 LONG-TERM DEBT 545.5 545.3 545.1 544.8 — OTHER LIABILITIES 544.8 581.1 591.3 569.8 704.6 TOTAL LIABILITIES NOT SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 1,613.6 1,548.4 1,563.2 1,511.2 1,172.0 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE — — — — 7,313.7 TOTAL EQUITY 1,024.1 1,060.8 1,039.3 1,090.5 3,461.2 $ 2,637.7 $ 2,609.2 $ 2,602.5 $ 2,601.7 $ 11,946.9 VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) Three Months Ended Successor Combined

(Non-GAAP) (1) Predecessor March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (39.8 ) $ 27.7 $ (52.8 ) $ (3,560.3 ) $ (907.6 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 22.5 25.1 24.4 54.1 122.1 Accretion of discount on shareholder note (7.7 ) (7.9 ) (6.9 ) (6.0 ) — Equity in losses (earnings) of ARO (4.3 ) 1.3 (2.6 ) (6.0 ) (1.9 ) Net periodic pension and retiree medical income (4.0 ) (2.6 ) (3.7 ) (3.8 ) (4.0 ) Share-based compensation expense 3.4 2.7 1.6 1.0 3.8 Gain on asset disposals (2.5 ) (21.0 ) (0.3 ) (4.5 ) (1.4 ) Amortization, net 1.6 (0.5 ) 3.1 (0.5 ) (4.6 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (0.6 ) (22.5 ) 0.1 (18.0 ) 0.9 Amortization of debt issuance cost 0.2 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.4 — Loss on impairment — — — — 756.5 Non-cash reorganization items, net — — — 3,487.3 — Other — 0.3 0.2 1.3 5.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 32.5 (9.0 ) 45.0 21.9 20.9 Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (1.1 ) (0.9 ) (22.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 0.5 $ (7.2 ) $ 6.9 $ (34.0 ) $ (31.7 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment $ (38.5 ) $ (26.5 ) $ (15.6 ) $ (10.8 ) $ (6.0 ) Net proceeds from disposition of assets 1.3 23.6 1.3 26.6 3.7 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (37.2 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (14.3 ) $ 15.8 $ (2.3 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of first lien notes $ — $ — $ — $ 520.0 $ — Payments to Predecessor creditors — — — (129.9 ) — Other — — — (1.4 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ — $ — $ — $ 388.7 $ — Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 0.3 $ — $ 0.2 $ (0.3 ) $ (0.1 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (36.4 ) $ (10.1 ) $ (7.2 ) $ 370.2 $ (34.1 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 644.6 654.7 661.9 291.7 325.8 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 608.2 $ 644.6 $ 654.7 $ 661.9 $ 291.7 (1) Represents the combined results of operations for the two-months ended June 30, 2021 (Successor) and the one-month ended April 30, 2021 (Predecessor). VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

(In millions) Three Months Ended Successor Combined

(Non-GAAP) Predecessor March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 REVENUES Floaters Drillships $ 85.4 $ 73.5 $ 67.5 $ 42.6 $ 81.0 Semisubmersibles 14.3 27.0 36.8 25.5 16.3 $ 99.7 $ 100.5 $ 104.3 $ 68.1 $ 97.3 Jackups (1) HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment $ 92.9 $ 94.0 $ 102.8 $ 104.9 $ 95.5 HD & SD Modern 67.9 56.2 59.6 57.7 50.5 SD Legacy 19.9 22.1 23.9 25.7 26.6 $ 180.7 $ 172.3 $ 186.3 $ 188.3 $ 172.6 Total $ 280.4 $ 272.8 $ 290.6 $ 256.4 $ 269.9 Other Leased and Managed Rigs $ 38.0 $ 32.7 $ 36.1 $ 36.7 $ 37.2 Valaris Total $ 318.4 $ 305.5 $ 326.7 $ 293.1 $ 307.1 ARO ARO Total $ 111.3 $ 105.4 $ 117.7 $ 124.8 $ 122.7 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 55.7 52.7 58.9 62.4 61.4 Adjusted Total (2) $ 374.1 $ 358.2 $ 385.6 $ 355.5 $ 368.5 (1) HD = Heavy Duty; SD = Standard Duty. Heavy duty jackups are well-suited for operations in tropical revolving storm areas. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated). VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ADJUSTED EBITDAR (1) Active Fleet (1) (2) $ 66.5 $ 79.6 $ 93.0 $ 82.1 $ 88.8 Leased and Managed Rigs (1) 22.6 17.4 22.2 22.9 22.7 $ 89.1 $ 97.0 $ 115.2 $ 105.0 $ 111.5 Stacked Fleet (1) (3) (10.7 ) (11.0 ) (12.5 ) (17.1 ) (17.7 ) $ 78.4 $ 86.0 $ 102.7 $ 87.9 $ 93.8 Support costs General and administrative expense $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 27.2 $ 19.1 $ 24.3 Onshore support costs 29.0 28.0 27.1 29.1 32.2 $ 47.8 $ 46.3 $ 54.3 $ 48.2 $ 56.5 Add: Merger transaction and integration cost included in contract drilling expense — 0.2 0.9 0.9 1.9 Valaris Total $ 30.6 $ 39.9 $ 49.3 $ 40.6 $ 39.2 ARO ARO Total $ 21.9 $ 11.4 $ 17.9 $ 27.8 $ 33.4 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 11.0 5.7 9.0 13.9 16.7 Adjusted Total (4) $ 41.6 $ 45.6 $ 58.3 $ 54.5 $ 55.9 Reactivation costs (5) $ 61.5 $ 37.1 $ 19.4 $ 24.0 $ 11.1 (1) Adjusted EBITDAR is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and reactivation costs. Adjusted EBITDAR for active fleet, leased and managed rigs and stacked fleet also excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (2) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (3) Stacked fleet represents the combined total of all preservation and stacking costs. (4) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated). (5) Reactivation costs, all of which are attributed to the active fleet, are excluded from adjusted EBITDAR. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ADJUSTED EBITDAR (1) Floaters Drillships (1) $ 27.2 $ 17.7 $ 8.9 $ (2.5 ) $ 16.1 Semisubmersibles (1) (15.0 ) 3.2 8.3 6.5 (1.0 ) $ 12.2 $ 20.9 $ 17.2 $ 4.0 $ 15.1 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh (1) $ 21.0 $ 24.3 $ 38.7 $ 42.3 $ 31.0 HD & SD - Modern (1) 13.7 11.6 15.6 6.7 12.0 SD - Legacy (1) 8.9 11.8 9.0 12.0 13.0 $ 43.6 $ 47.7 $ 63.3 $ 61.0 $ 56.0 Total $ 55.8 $ 68.6 $ 80.5 $ 65.0 $ 71.1 Other Leased and Managed Rigs (1) $ 22.6 $ 17.4 $ 22.2 $ 22.9 $ 22.7 Total $ 78.4 $ 86.0 $ 102.7 $ 87.9 $ 93.8 Support costs General and administrative expense $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 27.2 $ 19.1 $ 24.3 Onshore support costs 29.0 28.0 27.1 29.1 32.2 $ 47.8 $ 46.3 $ 54.3 $ 48.2 $ 56.5 Add: Merger transaction and integration cost included in contract drilling expense — 0.2 0.9 0.9 1.9 Valaris Total $ 30.6 $ 39.9 $ 49.3 $ 40.6 $ 39.2 ARO ARO Total $ 21.9 $ 11.4 $ 17.9 $ 27.8 $ 33.4 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 11.0 5.7 9.0 13.9 16.7 Adjusted Total (2) $ 41.6 $ 45.6 $ 58.3 $ 54.5 $ 55.9 (1) Adjusted EBITDAR is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and reactivation costs. Adjusted EBITDAR for asset category also excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated). VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) Floaters Drillships (1) $ (21.4 ) $ (6.6 ) $ 8.6 $ (2.5 ) $ 16.1 Semisubmersibles (1) (27.3 ) (6.3 ) 7.2 6.4 (6.7 ) $ (48.7 ) $ (12.9 ) $ 15.8 $ 3.9 $ 9.4 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh (1) $ 20.4 $ 21.0 $ 25.1 $ 22.2 $ 29.3 HD & SD - Modern (1) 13.7 11.6 11.2 2.9 8.3 SD - Legacy (1) 8.9 11.8 9.0 12.0 13.0 $ 43.0 $ 44.4 $ 45.3 $ 37.1 $ 50.6 Total $ (5.7 ) $ 31.5 $ 61.1 $ 41.0 $ 60.0 Other Leased and Managed Rigs (1) $ 22.6 $ 17.3 $ 22.1 $ 22.9 $ 22.7 Total $ 16.9 $ 48.8 $ 83.2 $ 63.9 $ 82.7 Support costs General and administrative expense $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 27.2 $ 19.1 $ 24.3 Onshore support costs 29.0 28.0 27.1 29.1 32.2 $ 47.8 $ 46.3 $ 54.3 $ 48.2 $ 56.5 Add: Merger transaction and integration cost included in contract drilling expense — 0.2 0.9 0.9 1.9 Valaris Total $ (30.9 ) $ 2.7 $ 29.8 $ 16.6 $ 28.1 ARO ARO Total $ 21.9 $ 11.4 $ 17.9 $ 27.8 $ 33.4 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 11.0 5.7 9.0 13.9 16.7 Adjusted Total (2) $ (19.9 ) $ 8.4 $ 38.8 $ 30.5 $ 44.8 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA for asset category also excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated). VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

(In millions) As of May 2,

2022 February 21,

2022 October 27,

2021 August 2,

2021 March 31,

2021 CONTRACT BACKLOG (1) Floaters Drillships (2) $ 1,290.9 $ 1,280.4 $ 1,338.6 $ 1,102.2 $ 117.6 Semisubmersibles 375.8 384.9 277.9 294.0 171.4 $ 1,666.7 $ 1,665.3 $ 1,616.5 $ 1,396.2 $ 289.0 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 218.8 309.7 307.6 364.4 403.8 HD & SD - Modern 225.7 252.1 274.5 299.9 180.6 SD - Legacy 70.7 81.2 85.5 102.9 134.4 $ 515.2 $ 643.0 $ 667.6 $ 767.2 $ 718.8 Total $ 2,181.9 $ 2,308.3 $ 2,284.1 $ 2,163.4 $ 1,007.8 Other (3) Leased and Managed Rigs $ 271.5 $ 135.6 $ 33.9 $ 60.3 $ 90.8 Valaris Total $ 2,453.4 $ 2,443.9 $ 2,318.0 $ 2,223.7 $ 1,098.6 ARO Owned Rigs $ 993.6 $ 1,040.9 $ 757.4 $ 818.7 $ 869.5 Leased Rigs 496.9 460.2 88.7 134.5 192.2 ARO Total $ 1,490.5 $ 1,501.1 $ 846.1 $ 953.2 $ 1,061.7 Valaris 50% Share of ARO Owned Rigs 496.8 520.5 378.7 409.4 434.8 Adjusted Total (4) $ 2,950.2 $ 2,964.4 $ 2,696.7 $ 2,633.1 $ 1,533.4 (1) Our contract drilling backlog reflects commitments, represented by signed drilling contracts, and is calculated by multiplying the contracted day rate by the contract period. Contract drilling backlog includes drilling contracts subject to FID and drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if FID is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted. The contracted day rate excludes certain types of lump sum fees for rig mobilization, demobilization, contract preparation, as well as customer reimbursables and bonus opportunities. (2) Approximately $428 million of backlog as of May 2, 2022, is attributable to a contract awarded to drillship VALARIS DS-11 that is expected to commence in mid-2024. In February 2022, the customer decided not to sanction and therefore withdrew from the project. In March 2022, the contract was novated to another customer, which was a partner on the project. No material changes to the contract resulted from the novation, including with respect to the termination provisions in the event the project does not receive FID. (3) Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment. (4) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO owned rigs. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 AVERAGE DAY RATES (1) Floaters Drillships $ 203,000 $ 196,000 $ 189,000 $ 212,000 $ 208,000 Semisubmersibles 156,000 171,000 191,000 178,000 164,000 $ 197,000 $ 189,000 $ 190,000 $ 197,000 $ 198,000 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh $ 104,000 $ 110,000 $ 124,000 $ 141,000 $ 140,000 HD & SD Modern 80,000 76,000 77,000 73,000 70,000 SD Legacy 71,000 73,000 74,000 72,000 70,000 $ 89,000 $ 90,000 $ 96,000 $ 99,000 $ 95,000 Total $ 108,000 $ 111,000 $ 115,000 $ 114,000 $ 116,000 Other Leased and Managed Rigs $ 39,000 $ 33,000 $ 31,000 $ 31,000 $ 32,000 Valaris Total $ 90,000 $ 89,000 $ 90,000 $ 87,000 $ 89,000 ARO Owned Rigs $ 99,000 $ 101,000 $ 99,000 $ 99,000 $ 98,000 Leased Rigs (2) 93,000 94,000 92,000 93,000 89,000 ARO Total $ 96,000 $ 97,000 $ 95,000 $ 96,000 $ 93,000 (1) Average day rates are derived by dividing contract drilling revenues, adjusted to exclude certain types of non-recurring reimbursable revenues, lump-sum revenues, revenues earned during suspension periods and revenues attributable to amortization of drilling contract intangibles, by the aggregate number of contract days, adjusted to exclude contract days associated with certain suspension periods, mobilizations, and demobilizations. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs average day rates. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 30 % 27 % 24 % 18 % 33 % Semisubmersibles 11 % 30 % 39 % 30 % 20 % 25 % 28 % 28 % 22 % 29 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 78 % 73 % 72 % 58 % 50 % HD & SD Modern 51 % 42 % 43 % 43 % 40 % SD Legacy 75 % 66 % 74 % 93 % 100 % 63 % 55 % 57 % 54 % 50 % Total 49 % 46 % 47 % 44 % 44 % Other Leased and Managed Rigs 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Valaris Total 57 % 54 % 56 % 54 % 54 % Pro Forma Jackups (2) 68 % 62 % 62 % 63 % 60 % ARO Owned Rigs 91 % 80 % 85 % 96 % 97 % Leased Rigs (3) 91 % 89 % 86 % 83 % 85 % ARO Total 91 % 84 % 86 % 89 % 90 % (1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the total fleet. (2) Includes all Valaris jackups including those leased to ARO Drilling. (3) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET (1) (2) Floaters Drillships 56 % 57 % 79 % 51 % 91 % Semisubmersibles 19 % 51 % 64 % 50 % 33 % 45 % 55 % 73 % 51 % 66 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 85 % 80 % 84 % 82 % 92 % HD & SD Modern 83 % 76 % 75 % 74 % 84 % SD Legacy 100 % 84 % 87 % 93 % 100 % 86 % 79 % 80 % 80 % 90 % Total 74 % 72 % 79 % 74 % 84 % Other Leased and Managed Rigs 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Valaris Total 80 % 78 % 84 % 81 % 89 % Pro Forma Jackups (3) 87 % 81 % 82 % 86 % 93 % ARO Owned Rigs 91 % 80 % 85 % 96 % 97 % Leased Rigs (4) 91 % 89 % 86 % 83 % 85 % ARO Total 91 % 84 % 86 % 89 % 90 % (1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the active fleet. (2) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (3) Includes all Valaris jackups including those leased to ARO Drilling. (4) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 REVENUE EFFICIENCY (1) Floaters Drillships 98.3 % 91.5 % 97.6 % 100.0 % 95.7 % Semisubmersibles 100.0 % 97.7 % 96.7 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 98.5 % 93.0 % 97.3 % 100.0 % 98.2 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 98.9 % 99.1 % 99.5 % 100.0 % 95.1 % HD & SD Modern 99.8 % 97.9 % 100.0 % 99.8 % 99.7 % SD Legacy 100.0 % 100.0 % 99.0 % 96.9 % 100.0 % 99.4 % 98.8 % 99.6 % 99.0 % 99.3 % Valaris Total 99.1 % 96.6 % 98.8 % 99.3 % 98.9 % ARO Owned Rigs 96.8 % 96.3 % 98.1 % 94.0 % 99.7 % Leased Rigs 95.5 % 91.3 % 96.9 % 92.6 % 96.0 % ARO Total 96.2 % 93.7 % 97.4 % 93.3 % 97.9 % (1) Revenue efficiency is day rate revenue earned as a percentage of maximum potential day rate revenue. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS As of NUMBER OF RIGS March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Active Fleet (1) Floaters Drillships 7 7 4 4 4 Semisubmersibles 3 3 3 3 3 10 10 7 7 7 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 10 10 10 10 9 HD & SD Modern 10 11 11 11 11 SD Legacy 3 3 3 4 4 23 24 24 25 24 Total Active Fleet 33 34 31 32 31 Stacked Fleet Floaters Drillships (2) 4 4 7 7 7 Semisubmersibles 2 2 2 2 2 6 6 9 9 9 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 1 1 1 2 4 HD & SD Modern 7 7 7 8 8 SD Legacy — 1 1 — — 8 9 9 10 12 Total Stacked Fleet 14 15 18 19 21 Leased Rigs (3) Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 1 1 1 1 1 HD & SD Modern 6 5 5 5 5 SD Legacy 1 1 2 3 3 Total Leased Rigs 8 7 8 9 9 Valaris Total 55 56 57 60 61 Managed Rigs (3) 2 2 2 2 2 ARO (4) Owned Rigs 7 7 7 7 7 Leased Rigs 8 7 8 9 9 ARO Total 15 14 15 16 16 (1) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (2) Excludes VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14, which Valaris has the option to purchase through year-end 2023. Prior periods have been revised to conform with the current treatment. (3) Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment. (4) Valaris has a 50% ownership interest in ARO. Rig count for ARO owned rigs excludes two newbuild rigs. The first two rigs are expected to be delivered in the first half 2023. All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased rig count. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 1,170 1,196 1,196 1,001 990 Semisubmersibles 450 460 460 455 450 1,620 1,656 1,656 1,456 1,440 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 990 1,012 1,074 1,153 1,170 HD & SD Modern 1,599 1,668 1,748 1,729 1,710 SD Legacy 360 420 398 364 360 2,949 3,100 3,220 3,246 3,240 Total 4,569 4,756 4,876 4,702 4,680 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 831 828 982 1,001 990 Valaris Total 5,400 5,584 5,858 5,703 5,670 ARO Owned Rigs 630 644 644 637 630 Leased Rigs (2) 646 644 798 819 810 ARO Total 1,276 1,288 1,442 1,456 1,440 (1) Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the total fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, irrespective of asset status. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET (1) (2) Floaters Drillships 630 567 368 364 360 Semisubmersibles 270 276 276 273 270 900 843 644 637 630 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 900 920 920 819 630 HD & SD Modern 969 932 1,012 1,001 810 SD Legacy 270 328 337 364 360 2,139 2,180 2,269 2,184 1,800 Total 3,039 3,023 2,913 2,821 2,430 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 831 828 982 1,001 990 Valaris Total 3,870 3,851 3,895 3,822 3,420 ARO Owned Rigs 630 644 644 637 630 Leased Rigs (2) 646 644 798 819 810 ARO Total 1,276 1,288 1,442 1,456 1,440 (1) Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the active fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, for active rigs only. Active rigs are defined as rigs that are not preservation stacked. (2) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (3) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 OPERATING DAYS (1) Floaters Drillships 353 322 290 185 329 Semisubmersibles 52 140 177 137 90 405 462 467 322 419 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 769 734 770 674 582 HD & SD Modern 809 706 759 742 683 SD Legacy 270 276 294 339 360 1,848 1,716 1,823 1,755 1,625 Total 2,253 2,178 2,290 2,077 2,044 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 831 828 982 1,001 990 Valaris Total 3,084 3,006 3,272 3,078 3,034 ARO Owned Rigs 572 513 549 609 609 Leased Rigs (2) 588 570 687 684 687 ARO Total 1,160 1,083 1,236 1,293 1,296 (1) Represents the total number of days under contract in the period. Days under contract equals the total number of days that rigs have earned and recognized day rate revenue, including days associated with early contract terminations, compensated downtime and mobilizations. When revenue is deferred and amortized over a future period, for example when we receive fees while mobilizing to commence a new contract or while being upgraded in a shipyard, the related days are excluded from days under contract. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs operating days. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

($ in millions, except average day rate) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 DRILLSHIPS Adjusted revenues (1) $ 73.1 $ 63.3 $ 55.7 $ 39.6 $ 71.3 Adjusted operating expense (2) 94.0 69.2 46.8 41.6 52.8 Rig operating margin (20.9 ) (5.9 ) 8.9 (2.0 ) 18.5 Rig operating margin % (29 )% (9 )% 16 % (5 )% 26 % Other operating expenses Depreciation 11.3 10.8 10.5 21.4 43.0 Loss on impairment — — — — — $ 11.3 $ 10.8 $ 10.5 $ 21.4 $ 43.0 Other operating income (expense) (3) (11.6 ) (11.4 ) (9.3 ) (9.9 ) (8.6 ) Operating loss $ (43.8 ) $ (28.1 ) $ (10.9 ) $ (33.3 ) $ (33.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ (21.4 ) $ (6.6 ) $ 8.6 $ (2.5 ) $ 16.1 Reactivation costs (5) 48.6 24.3 0.3 — — Adjusted EBITDAR $ 27.2 $ 17.7 $ 8.9 $ (2.5 ) $ 16.1 Preservation and stacking costs (5) $ 7.5 $ 7.6 $ 8.3 $ 8.9 $ 11.3 Number of Rigs (at quarter end) Total Fleet 11 11 11 11 11 Active Fleet 7 7 4 4 4 Operating Days 353 322 290 185 329 Utilization - Active Fleet 56 % 57 % 79 % 51 % 91 % Average Day Rate $ 203,000 $ 196,000 $ 189,000 $ 212,000 $ 208,000 (1) Revenues exclusive of amortization and reimbursable items. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, we adjusted reimbursable revenues to exclude recurring reimbursable revenues. Prior periods were adjusted to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Operating expense exclusive of depreciation, amortization, reimbursable items, bad debt expense and onshore support costs. (3) Other operating income (expense) includes reimbursable revenue and expense, amortized revenue and expense, bad debt expense and other miscellaneous items. (4) Adjusted EBITDA for asset category excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (5) Included in rig operating expense. VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

($ in millions, except average day rate Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 SEMISUBMERSIBLES Adjusted revenues (1) $ 8.1 $ 24.0 $ 33.8 $ 24.5 $ 14.9 Adjusted operating expense (2) 34.5 28.2 25.9 17.4 20.9 Rig operating margin (26.4 ) (4.2 ) 7.9 7.1 (6.0 ) Rig operating margin % (326 )% (18 )% 23 % 29 % (40 )% Other operating expenses Depreciation 0.8 0.8 0.8 2.2 12.9 Loss on impairment — — — — 756.5 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 2.2 $ 769.4 Other operating income (expense) (3) (4.8 ) (5.8 ) (6.7 ) (6.6 ) (6.1 ) Operating income (loss) $ (32.0 ) $ (10.8 ) $ 0.4 $ (1.7 ) $ (781.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ (27.3 ) $ (6.3 ) $ 7.2 $ 6.4 $ (6.7 ) Reactivation costs (5) 12.3 9.5 1.1 0.1 5.7 Adjusted EBITDAR $ (15.0 ) $ 3.2 $ 8.3 $ 6.5 $ (1.0 ) Preservation and stacking costs (5) $ 1.2 $ 1.0 $ 1.4 $ 1.4 $ 1.6 Number of Rigs (at quarter end) Total Fleet 5