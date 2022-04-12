Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valaris Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAL   BMG9460G1015

VALARIS LIMITED

(VAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
51.00 USD   -4.94%
08:36aValaris Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/07Valaris Wins Multiple Drilling Contracts Worth $181 Million in Backlog
MT
04/06Valaris Announces Contract Awards and Fleet Status Updates
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valaris Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/12/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website. A replay will also be available through June 3, 2022 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 9753771).

Valaris uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Valaris news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company’s website.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VALARIS LIMITED
08:36aValaris Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/07Valaris Wins Multiple Drilling Contracts Worth $181 Million in Backlog
MT
04/06Valaris Announces Contract Awards and Fleet Status Updates
BU
03/14Valaris Issues Statement on Drillship VALARIS DS-16
BU
03/07Valaris to Present at the Evercore ISI Elite Energy & Materials Summit
BU
03/07VALARIS : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
PU
03/07VALARIS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22VALARIS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Valaris Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22Valaris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALARIS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 443 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -116x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 825 M 3 825 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart VALARIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valaris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALARIS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 51,00 $
Average target price 66,80 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anton Dibowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darin Gibbins Treasurer
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Chairman
Gilles Luca Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darby Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALARIS LIMITED41.67%3 825
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.6.18%15 726
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED20.50%8 042
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.88.57%4 715
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-4.62%4 604
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.90.89%3 473