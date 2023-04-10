Advanced search
    VAL   BMG9460G1015

VALARIS LIMITED

(VAL)
04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
63.14 USD   +3.88%
Valaris Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
05:28aCorrection : Fitch Assigns Valaris Limited First-Time 'B+' IDR; Rates Notes 'BB-'/' RR3'
AQ
04/05Valaris Ltd : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Valaris Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website. A replay will also be available through June 2, 2023, by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 3698191).

Valaris uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Valaris news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company’s website.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 790 M - -
Net income 2023 87,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 570 M 4 570 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 933
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart VALARIS LIMITED
Valaris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALARIS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 60,78 $
Average target price 90,50 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anton Dibowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Weber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Chairman
Gilles Luca Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darby Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALARIS LIMITED-10.12%4 570
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.30.20%16 379
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-14.86%8 291
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC0.32%5 243
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION21.57%4 814
TRANSOCEAN LTD.39.47%4 655
