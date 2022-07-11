Log in
VALARIS LIMITED

07/11/2022
40.03 USD   -5.14%
Valaris Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/11/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website. A replay will also be available through September 2, 2022 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 6538335).

Valaris uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Valaris news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company’s website.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 467 M - -
Net income 2022 8,91 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 460x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 166 M 3 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart VALARIS LIMITED
Valaris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALARIS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,20 $
Average target price 74,60 $
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anton Dibowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darin Gibbins Treasurer
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Chairman
Gilles Luca Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Darby Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALARIS LIMITED17.22%3 166
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.18%14 635
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED7.17%7 581
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.81.35%4 525
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-9.23%4 198
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.68.05%3 072