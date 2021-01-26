Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  VALBIOTIS    ALVAL   FR0013254851

VALBIOTIS

(ALVAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VALBIOTIS : Investor presentation – January 2021

01/26/2021 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VALBIOTIS

INVESTORS PRESENTATION

January 2021

01.

02.

03.

04.

05.

06.

2

VALBIOTIS / Corporate

TOTUM-63, to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

TOTUM-070, to reduce hypercholesterolemia

TOTUM-854, to reduce blood pressure

TOTUM-448, to reduce non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis (NAFL)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

© NON CONFIDENTIAL

A R&D company, committed

3

to scientific innovation,

for preventing and combating

metabolic diseases

Active substances from plants and based on science, to address unmet medical needs

  • An innovative approach,
    enabled by a specific expertise of plants
  • A high level of evidence, with clinical studies and health claims
  • A pipeline of innovative active substances in Nutrition Healthcare, engineered in our R&D centers
  • 4 patent families registered on 5 continents

© NON CONFIDENTIAL

4

Nutrition Healthcare:

a portfolio of active substances, in clinical stages

Phase II

Phase II/III

Study launch

Results

TOTUM-63 / Prediabetes

Mid-2020

S1 2022

TOTUM-070 / Hypercholesterolemia

Q4 2020

Q4 2021 / Q1 2022

TOTUM-854 / Arterial hypertension

Q1 2021

2022

TOTUM-448 / Fatty Liver

S2 2021

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valbiotis SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:23:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALBIOTIS
04:24aVALBIOTIS : Investor presentation – January 2021
PU
01/11VALBIOTIS : Investor presentation – January 2021
PU
01/11VALBIOTIS : Announces Its Participation in the 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Annua..
BU
2020VALBIOTIS : presents the first market data on untreated LDL-hypercholesterolemia..
PU
2020VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – November 2020
PU
2020VALBIOTIS : Presents the First Market Data on Untreated LDL-hypercholesterolemia..
BU
2020VALBIOTIS : Integrates The EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 Index From Euronext Paris
BU
2020VALBIOTIS : publishes its 2020 half-year results and provides an update on its g..
PU
2020VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – October 2020
PU
2020VALBIOTIS : Publishes Its 2020 Half-Year Results and Provides an Update on Its G..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,1 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2020 -2,50 M -3,03 M -3,03 M
Net cash 2020 14,8 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,8 M 60,4 M 60,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
EV / Sales 2021 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart VALBIOTIS
Duration : Period :
VALBIOTIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,70 €
Last Close Price 6,48 €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sebastien M. Peltier Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jocelyn Pineau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pascal Sirvent Chief Scientific Officer
Sébastien Bessy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALBIOTIS6.93%60
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.99%85 440
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.65%68 869
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.10%62 750
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.47%57 859
BEIGENE, LTD.45.87%34 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ