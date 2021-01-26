VALBIOTIS : Investor presentation – January 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 10,1 M 12,2 M 12,2 M Net income 2020 -2,50 M -3,03 M -3,03 M Net cash 2020 14,8 M 17,9 M 17,9 M P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 49,8 M 60,4 M 60,3 M EV / Sales 2020 3,47x EV / Sales 2021 17,9x Nbr of Employees 36 Free-Float 90,5% Chart VALBIOTIS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 14,70 € Last Close Price 6,48 € Spread / Highest target 127% Spread / Average Target 127% Spread / Lowest Target 127% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Sebastien M. Peltier Chief Executive Officer Laurent Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board Jocelyn Pineau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Pascal Sirvent Chief Scientific Officer Sébastien Bessy Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VALBIOTIS 6.93% 60 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 16.99% 85 440 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 36.65% 68 869 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 2.10% 62 750 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 13.47% 57 859 BEIGENE, LTD. 45.87% 34 368