VALBIOTIS : Investor presentation – January 2021
VALBIOTIS / Corporate
TOTUM-63, to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes
TOTUM-070, to reduce hypercholesterolemia
TOTUM-854, to reduce blood pressure
TOTUM-448, to reduce non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis (NAFL)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
A R&D company, committed
to scientific innovation,
for preventing and combating
metabolic diseases
Active substances from plants and based on science, to address unmet medical needs
An innovative approach,
enabled by a specific expertise of plants
A high level of evidence, with clinical studies and health claims
A pipeline of innovative active substances in Nutrition Healthcare, engineered in our R&D centers
4 patent families registered on 5 continents
Nutrition Healthcare:
a portfolio of active substances, in clinical stages
Phase II
Phase II/III
Study launch
Results
TOTUM-63 / Prediabetes
Mid-2020
S1 2022
TOTUM-070 / Hypercholesterolemia
Q4 2020
Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
TOTUM-854 / Arterial hypertension
|
Q1 2021
2022
TOTUM-448 / Fatty Liver
S2 2021
|Sales 2020
10,1 M
12,2 M
12,2 M
|Net income 2020
-2,50 M
-3,03 M
-3,03 M
|Net cash 2020
14,8 M
17,9 M
17,9 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-19,1x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
49,8 M
60,4 M
60,3 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|3,47x
|EV / Sales 2021
|17,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|36
|Free-Float
|90,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
14,70 €
|Last Close Price
6,48 €
|Spread / Highest target
127%
|Spread / Average Target
127%
|Spread / Lowest Target
127%