VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – July 2020

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 8,80 M 10,4 M 10,4 M Net income 2020 -5,00 M -5,93 M -5,93 M Net cash 2020 7,10 M 8,42 M 8,42 M P/E ratio 2020 -6,89x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 36,6 M 43,4 M 43,4 M EV / Sales 2020 3,35x EV / Sales 2021 0,62x Nbr of Employees 36 Free-Float 86,7% Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 10,50 € Last Close Price 4,78 € Spread / Highest target 120% Spread / Average Target 120% Spread / Lowest Target 120% Managers Name Title Sebastien M. Peltier Chief Executive Officer Laurent Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board Jocelyn Pineau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Pascal Sirvent Chief Scientific Officer Sébastien Bessy Member-Supervisory Board