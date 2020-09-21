VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – July 2020
VALBIOTIS / Corporate
TOTUM-63, to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes
TOTUM-070, to reduce hypercholesterolemia
TOTUM-854, to reduce blood pressure
TOTUM-448, to reduce non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis (NAFL)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
A R&D company, committed
3
to scientific innovation,
for preventing and combating
metabolic diseases
Active substances from plants and based on science, to address unmet medical needs
An innovative approach ,
enabled by a specific expertise of plants
A high level of evidence , with clinical studies and health claims
A pipeline of innovative active substances in Nutrition Healthcare , engineered in our R&D centers
4 patent families registered on 5 continents
4
Nutrition Healthcare:
a portfolio of active substances, in clinical stages
Phase II
Phase II/III
Study launch
Results
TOTUM-63 / Prediabetes
Mid-2020
S1 2022
TOTUM-070 / Hypercholesterolemia
Q3 2020
Q4 2021
TOTUM-854 / Arterial hypertension
Q4 2020
Q1 2022
TOTUM-448 / Fatty Liver
S2 2021
-
Sales 2020
8,80 M
10,4 M
10,4 M
Net income 2020
-5,00 M
-5,93 M
-5,93 M
Net cash 2020
7,10 M
8,42 M
8,42 M
P/E ratio 2020
-6,89x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
36,6 M
43,4 M
43,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,35x
EV / Sales 2021
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
36
Free-Float
86,7%
Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
10,50 €
Last Close Price
4,78 €
Spread / Highest target
120%
Spread / Average Target
120%
Spread / Lowest Target
120%
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
VALBIOTIS 113.39% 43