VALBIOTIS is a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for the prevention and control of metabolic diseases. Valbiotis specializes in the development of innovative nutritional solutions for cardio-metabolic disease prevention and nutritional support for patients. The products are intended for food and pharmaceutical industries. Valbiotis is essentially intervening in the prevention of type 2 diabetes, NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases. VALBIOTIS has established numerous partnerships with academic centers of excellence in France and overseas, including the University of La Rochelle, the CNRS, and the Clermont Auvergne University in Clermont-Ferrand where the company has opened a secondary school. With these agreements, since its inception Valbiotis has benefited from a strong leverage thanks notably to experts and technical partners involved in its projects.