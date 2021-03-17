VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – March 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 6,57 M 7,82 M 7,82 M Net income 2020 -2,40 M -2,86 M -2,86 M Net cash 2020 11,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M P/E ratio 2020 -22,7x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 59,2 M 70,4 M 70,5 M EV / Sales 2020 7,30x EV / Sales 2021 24,3x Nbr of Employees 36 Free-Float 90,5% Chart VALBIOTIS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 13,80 € Last Close Price 7,70 € Spread / Highest target 90,9% Spread / Average Target 79,2% Spread / Lowest Target 71,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Sebastien M. Peltier Chief Executive Officer Jocelyn Pineau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Laurent Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board Pascal Sirvent Chief Scientific Officer Sébastien Bessy Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VALBIOTIS 27.06% 72 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 8.26% 79 253 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -7.34% 57 100 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.17% 50 400 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. -3.13% 48 204 BEIGENE, LTD. 26.70% 29 806