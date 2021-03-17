|
VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – March 2021
VALBIOTIS
INVESTORS
PRESENTATION
March 2021
-
01. VALBIOTIS / Corporate
-
02. TOTUM-63, to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes
-
03. TOTUM-070, to reduce hypercholesterolemia
-
04. TOTUM-854, to reduce blood pressure
-
05. TOTUM-448, to reduce non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis (NAFL)
-
06. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
A R&D company, committed to scientific innovation, for preventing and combating metabolic diseases
Active substances from plants and based on science, to address unmet medical needs
-
• An innovative approach, enabled by a specific expertise of plants
-
• A high level of evidence, with clinical studies and health claims
-
• A pipeline of innovative active substances in Nutrition Healthcare, engineered in our R&D centers
-
• 4 patent families registered on 5 continents
Nutrition Healthcare: a portfolio of active substances, in clinical stages
|
|
TOTUM-63 / Prediabetes
|
TOTUM-070 / Hypercholesterolemia
|
TOTUM-854 / Arterial hypertension
|
TOTUM-448 / Fatty Liver
Phase II
|
Phase II/III
|
Study launch
|
Results
|
Mid-2020
|
S1 2022
|
Q4 2020
|
S1 2022
|
S1 2021
|
2022
|
S2 2021
|
-
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
6,57 M
7,82 M
7,82 M
|Net income 2020
|
-2,40 M
-2,86 M
-2,86 M
|Net cash 2020
|
11,2 M
13,4 M
13,4 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-22,7x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
59,2 M
70,4 M
70,5 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|7,30x
|EV / Sales 2021
|24,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|36
|Free-Float
|90,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
13,80 €
|Last Close Price
|
7,70 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
90,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
79,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
71,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VALBIOTIS
|27.06%
|72