Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  VALBIOTIS    ALVAL   FR0013254851

VALBIOTIS

(ALVAL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Growth Paris - 03/17 12:11:12 pm
7.74 EUR   +0.52%
12:48pVALBIOTIS  : Investors presentation – March 2021
PU
12:41pVALBIOTIS  : Releases Its 2020 Annual Results
BU
03/11VALBIOTIS : 2021 Financial Communication Calendar
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – March 2021

03/17/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VALBIOTIS

INVESTORS

PRESENTATION

March 2021

  • 01. VALBIOTIS / Corporate

  • 02. TOTUM-63, to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

  • 03. TOTUM-070, to reduce hypercholesterolemia

  • 04. TOTUM-854, to reduce blood pressure

  • 05. TOTUM-448, to reduce non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis (NAFL)

  • 06. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

A R&D company, committed to scientific innovation, for preventing and combating metabolic diseases

Active substances from plants and based on science, to address unmet medical needs

  • An innovative approach, enabled by a specific expertise of plants

  • A high level of evidence, with clinical studies and health claims

  • A pipeline of innovative active substances in Nutrition Healthcare, engineered in our R&D centers

  • 4 patent families registered on 5 continents

Nutrition Healthcare: a portfolio of active substances, in clinical stages

TOTUM-63 / Prediabetes

TOTUM-070 / Hypercholesterolemia

TOTUM-854 / Arterial hypertension

TOTUM-448 / Fatty Liver

Phase II

Phase II/III

Study launch

Results

Mid-2020

S1 2022

Q4 2020

S1 2022

S1 2021

2022

S2 2021

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valbiotis SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 16:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALBIOTIS
12:48pVALBIOTIS  : Investors presentation – March 2021
PU
12:41pVALBIOTIS  : Releases Its 2020 Annual Results
BU
03/11VALBIOTIS : 2021 Financial Communication Calendar
BU
03/08VALBIOTIS  : Selected to Present TOTUM-854's Results on Arterial Hypertension at..
BU
02/22VALBIOTIS  : Announces the First Patient's First Visit in the Phase II HEART Cli..
BU
02/16VALBIOTIS  : Investor presentation – February 2021
PU
02/15VALBIOTIS  : Authorized to Launch HEART, the Phase II Multi-center Clinical Stud..
BU
02/02VALBIOTIS  : Investor presentation – February 2021
PU
01/26VALBIOTIS  : Investor presentation – January 2021
PU
01/11VALBIOTIS  : Investor presentation – January 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,57 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net income 2020 -2,40 M -2,86 M -2,86 M
Net cash 2020 11,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 70,4 M 70,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,30x
EV / Sales 2021 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart VALBIOTIS
Duration : Period :
VALBIOTIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALBIOTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,80 €
Last Close Price 7,70 €
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sebastien M. Peltier Chief Executive Officer
Jocelyn Pineau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascal Sirvent Chief Scientific Officer
Sébastien Bessy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALBIOTIS27.06%72
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.26%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.34%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.17%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.13%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.26.70%29 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ