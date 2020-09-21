VALBIOTIS selected to present 3 studies on TOTUM-63

by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

EASD, the leading European association in the field of diabetes, has selected the positive results of the international Phase II clinical study on TOTUM-63 in prediabetes to be presented next September in its 56th annual meeting. These results were selected by the American Diabetes Association last June 2020.

Additionally, two preclinical studies have also been selected, providing a better understanding of the multitargeted mode of action of TOTUM-63 and its efficacy in prevention and reversion of weight gain and its impact in the carbohydrate metabolism.

The value of VALBIOTIS' scientific and clinical work keeps gaining momentum, with increased recognition from the international scientific community.

La Rochelle, September 21, 2020 (7:35 am CEST) VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, eligible for the PEA/SME), a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the selection of 3 studies on TOTUM-63 by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), which will be presented at the association's annual meeting in September 2020.

For the third consecutive year, VALBIOTIS has seen its results on TOTUM-63, its active substance designed to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, selected by the main European diabetes meeting. This year, VALBIOTIS will present 3 studies at this major event, to be held from 22 to 25 September in virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinical results of the international Phase II study of TOTUM-63 will first be presented by Prof. Jean-Marie Bard in the form of an e-poster (Abstract #621). Completed in the summer of 2019, this study showed a significant reduction in the main risk factors for type 2 diabetes (glycemic parameters, waist circumference, body weight) in prediabetic people, compared to a placebo. Already selected by the American Diabetes Association last June, these results have now been accepted by the two main scientific societies in the field of diabetes worldwide.

