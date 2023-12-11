Valbiotis announces the availability of an amendment to the Universal Registration Document

Press release

La Rochelle, December 11, 2023 (08:15 pm CET) – Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a commercially-oriented company specializing in dietary supplements, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, informs the public that an amendment to the Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on December 11, 2023, under No. D.23-0347.A01.

This document is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from Valbiotis' website (www.valbiotis.com/en/regulatory-information/) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org/).

In addition to the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 26, 2023, under reference D. 23-0347, this amendment reflects the recently communicated highlights as well as the update following the publication of the half-year financial results on September 28, 2023.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a commercially-oriented company specializing in dietary supplements, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing and/or distribution agreements with global or regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) – and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

