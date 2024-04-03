Valbiotis: launch of Valbiotis PRO Cholesterol in May

Valbiotis has gained 8% on the announcement that it will be launching Valbiotis PRO Cholestérol, its Lipidrive dietary supplement for the treatment of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia, in France in May, on schedule.



The product will be recommended by general practitioners to their patients, who will be able to purchase it from their pharmacies. At the same time, to enable wider access to patients, it will be available on the company's dedicated e-commerce site.



An in-house team of 16 experienced APMs will be deployed. The first industrial production of Valbiotis PRO Cholesterol has been finalized, and Valbiotis has contracted logistics with a leading partner.



