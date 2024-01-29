Valbiotis presents its 2024 financial communication calendar

Press release





La Rochelle, January 29, 2024 (5:40 p.m CET) – Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/PME eligible), a commercially-oriented company, specializing in dietary supplements, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, presents its 2024 financial communication calendar.

Publication dates:

2023 annual report: April 29, 2024 (after market close)

Annual General Meeting: June 25, 2024

2024 half-year report: October 29, 2024 (after market close)

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a commercially oriented Research & Development company, specializing in dietary supplements, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing or distribution agreements with global and regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) – and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com



Contacts

Corporate communication / Valbiotis

+33 5 46 28 62 58

media@valbiotis.com

Media relations / Monet Agency

Victoire BEAU

Alexandra DUNANT

Mélanie DA RUI PONS

+33 1 45 63 12 43

valbiotis@monet-rp.com

Financial communication / Seitosei Actifin

Marianne Py

+33 1 80 48 25 31

marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN Code: FR0013254851

Ticker Symbol: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis’ objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on April 26, 2023, as well as its amendment filed with the AMF on December 11, 2023 under No. D. 23-0347.A01, available on the Company’s website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis’ shares or financial securities in any country.