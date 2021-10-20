B3: VALE3 NYSE: VALE LATIBEX: XVALO - Form 6-K

B3: VALE3

NYSE: VALE

LATIBEX: XVALO

Production and sales in 3Q21

Rio de Janeiro, October 19th, 2021 - The third quarter of Vale S.A. ("Vale") was noticeable by (i) increased production of iron ore and coal, following their respective production recovery plans and better weather conditions, (ii) the sharp drop in iron ore prices (-US$ 37/dmt of 62%Fe index vs. 2Q21) leading to a review on production and sales of high-silica iron ore products, (iii) gradual resumption of the North Atlantic Base Metals operations after conclusion of a new five-year collective bargaining agreement in Sudbury, and (iv) incident at Totten mine with all 39 employees having safely returned to the surface.

Vale's iron ore fines production1 totaled 89.4 Mt in 3Q21, 18.1% higher than in 2Q21, as a result of: (i) seasonal improvement of weather-related conditions in Northern System, boosting Serra Norte and S11D performance; (ii) Vargem Grande production increase by dry processing while adjusting the flowsheet of one of its wet-processing plants; (iii) Itabira's performance improvement related to better run-of-mine ("ROM") availability; (iv) higher third-party purchase, although proportionally lower than the previous quarter (5.8% of total production in 3Q21 vs 6.2% in 2Q21); and (v) Fábrica's reaching its full capacity of 6 Mtpy, after the resumption of beneficiation process in 2Q21.

On September 9th, during 2021 Analyst and Investor Tour, Vale presented an updated view of its production capacity resumption plan and launched new portfolio solutions for decarbonize steelmaking industry. The presentation is available here .

Vale remains committed to its capacity resumption plan, which is also associated with eliminating restrictions and optimizing costs. In 3Q21, Maravilhas III dam operations in Vargem Grande complex started following the issuance of a positive Stability Condition Declaration (DCE). As an additional step on the resumption plan, Vale started to commission the long-distance conveyor belt segment close to Vargem Grande dam in October, resuming after several tests certifying the absence of increased risk to the structure. At the end of commissioning, an increase of 6 Mtpy is expected in the production capacity of the Vargem Grande site.

1 Including third-party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. Vale's product portfolio Fe content reached 62.9%, alumina 1.4% and silica 5.2%.

Vale's pellet production totalled 8.3 Mt in 3Q21, in line with 2Q21, still restricted by pellet feed availability in Itabira and Brucutu.

Production and sales strategy is based on market conditions, prioritizing value over volume, with focus on margin maximization. As consequence, for the fourth quarter this year, Vale should lower its supply of high-silica low-margin products by around 4 Mt, as demand for this kind of product has been weaker. This movement does not change our production guidance for the year, of 315-335 Mt, but should take us below the middle of the range. If this scenario persists, we should also reduce the offer of low-margin products in 2022 by around 12-15 Mt. The purchase level of third-party ores may also be adjusted accordingly.

Sales volumes of iron ore fines and pellets totalled 75.9 Mt in 3Q21, in line with 2Q21. The approximately 13 Mt gap between production and sales in 3Q21 was an effect of (i) Vale's value over volume approach, by reducing the sales of high-silica iron ore products in September due to market price level; and (ii) transiting inventories across the supply chain, which is expected to revert in 4Q21, depending on market conditions.

Iron ore price premium was US$ 6.6/t2, US$ 1.8/t lower than in 2Q21, due to (i) lower premiums paid to low alumina ores, as BRBF and IOCJ; and (ii) lower contribution from Pellets business as the 65/62% Fe index spread narrowed; which were partially offset by (i) higher Fe content premiums, despite the lower benchmark index, as a result of the lower sales of high-silica iron ore products; and (ii) higher contractual pellet premiums.

Production of finished nickel was 30.2 kt in 3Q21, 27.2% lower than 2Q21, mainly due to the labour disruption at Sudbury, which halted operations for 70 days, of which 40 days were in 3Q21, with an impact of 11kt on finished nickel production in the quarter. In addition, Onça Puma went through extended maintenance during 3Q21, with production resuming late September.

The labor disruption at Sudbury ended on August 4th, 2021, after a new five-year collective bargaining agreement. A process to return to work safely commenced on August 9th, and critical maintenance activities were started. During September production partially resumed, and in October all mines are planned to be back in operation, with the exception of Totten.

Damage to the Totten mine shaft, on September 26th, has rendered the normal conveyance system inoperable, as a result production at the site was halted. Vale is assessing the necessary measures to safely repair the mine shaft and operations are expected to resume by early 2022.

2 Iron ore premium of US$ 1.9/t and weighted average contribution of pellets of US$ 4.6/t.

From October 4th to 7th and since October 18th, Onça Puma mine operation was halted, following the suspension of the operating license by the Environmental and Sustainability office of the Pará State (Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade, SEMAS).

Copper production reached 69.2 kt in 3Q21, 5.7% lower compared to 2Q21, mainly due to the labour disruption at Sudbury, which affected total copper production by 16 kt in the quarter. This was partially offset by a more robust performance at Sossego, as plant availability increased in the quarter after scheduled maintenance was completed in 2Q21.

In October, a fire partially affected the conveyor belt at Salobo mine, with no injuries and no environmental damage. Copper concentration at Salobo is currently halted, but expected to resume by the end of October.

We expect to produce 45-50 kt of nickel and 75-80 kt of copper in 4Q21, resulting in a production of approximately 165-170 kt of nickel and 295-300 kt of copper for the year of 2021. The range considers the risks associated with the scheduled resumption of operations at Totten mine and Salobo plant and the stoppage of Onça Puma mine. In addition, the range accounts for the continued ramp up of all Sudbury operations.

Production summary

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 Iron ore1 89,421 75,685 88,676 233,137 215,877 18.1 % 0.8 % 8.0 % Pellets 8,341 8,008 8,562 22,637 22,559 4.1 % -2.6 % 0.3 % Manganese Ore 108 113 109 312 621 -4.4 % -0.9 % -49.8 % Coal 2,497 2,091 1,402 4,648 5,678 19.4 % 78.1 % 22.2 % Nickel 30.2 41.5 38.6 120.2 132.9 -27.2 % -21.8 % -9.6 % Copper 69.2 73.4 87.6 219.3 266.6 -5.7 % -21.0 % -17.7 % Cobalt (metric tons) 452 754 622 1,919 1,849 -40.1 % -27.3 % 3.8 % Gold (000' oz troy) 93 96 116 275 349 -3.1 % -19.8 % -21.2 %

1 Including third-party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.

Sales summary

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 Iron ore1 67,844 67,218 65,769 194,361 172,040 0.9 % 3.2 % 13.0 % Pellets 8,037 7,647 8,464 21,955 22,725 5.1 % -5.0 % -3.4 % Manganese Ore 111 169 428 537 917 -34.3 % -74.1 % -41.4 % Coal 2,640 1,544 1,381 2,559 5,199 70.9 % 91.9 % 20.0 % Nickel² 41.8 47.4 50.2 137.2 124.3 -11.8 % -16.7 % 10.3 % Copper 65.4 74.2 80.6 210.8 253.3 -11.9 % -18.9 % -16.8 %

1 Including third-party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.

2 Historical figures exclude VNC sales .

Production guidance

2021 Iron ore (Mt) 315-335 Nickel (kt) 165-170 Copper (kt) 295-300

Iron ore

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 Northern System 53,020 43,501 56,850 138,814 139,213 21.9 % -6.7 % -0.3 % Serra Norte and Serra Leste 31,961 26,916 32,459 84,177 78,258 18.7 % -1.5 % 7.6 % S11D 21,059 16,585 24,391 54,637 60,955 27.0 % -13.7 % -10.4 % Southeastern System 19,532 18,059 16,307 51,121 40,817 8.2 % 19.8 % 25.2 % Itabira (Cauê, Conceição and others)

7,795 7,233 6,465 20,709 17,796 7.8 % 20.6 % 16.4 % Minas Centrais (Brucutu and others)

5,696 5,490 4,394 14,642 12,233 3.8 % 29.6 % 18.2 % Mariana (Alegria, Timbopeba and others)

6,041 5,337 5,448 15,770 10,788 13.2 % 10.9 % 46.2 % Southern System 16,138 13,441 14,930 41,287 34,054 20.1 % 8.1 % 21.2 % Paraopeba (Mutuca, Fábrica and others) 6,867 5,899 7,064 18,083 16,585 16.4 % -2.8 % 9.0 % Vargem Grande (Vargem Grande, Pico and others)

9,271 7,542 7,866 23,204 17,469 22.9 % 17.9 % 32.8 % Midwestern System 731 684 589 1,915 1,793 6.9 % 24.1 % 6.8 % Corumbá 731 684 589 1,915 1,793 6.9 % 24.1 % 6.8 % IRON ORE PRODUCTION1 89,421 75,685 88,676 233,137 215,877 18.1 % 0.8 % 8.0 % IRON ORE SALES2 67,844 67,218 65,769 194,361 172,040 0.9 % 3.2 % 13.0 % IRON ORE AND PELLETS SALES² 75,881 74,865 74,233 216,316 194,765 1.4 % 2.2 % 11.1 %

1 Including third-party purchases, run -of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.

2 Including third-party purchases and run -of -mine.

Production variation (3Q21 x 2Q21)

Mt

Northern System

Northern System production increased 21.9% vs. 2Q21, mainly as a result of better weather in the region, with lower rainfall levels 3 , guaranteeing more stability in production. However, compared to 3Q20, production was lower mainly due to (i) licensing delays consistently impacting Serra Norte's ROM availability; and (ii) productivity impacts related to the processing of jaspilite materials in S11D ore body, which was partially offset by Serra Leste production.

Vale will install the remaining three of four jaspilite crushers in S11D during 4Q21 and 2022, which is expected improve S11D capacity throughout next year. In addition to the four jaspilite crushers, a new crusher is required to process large compact waste blocks, restricting S11D production capacity on around 5 Mtpy until it is installed. The start-up is expected by 2025.

3 3Q21 = 84mm vs. 2Q21 = 279mm in Serra Norte.

Southeastern System

Southeastern System performance improved sequentially largely by (i) higher productivity of Itabira and Mariana complexes' processing plants due to the ROM quality improvement of the mines that feed these plants; and (ii) higher availability of hematite ores in Brucutu.

In September, the Regional Superintendence of Labor (SRT) issued a term of partial suspension of the Mariana Complex interdiction, near the Xingu dam, in order to allow the regular operation of the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) on the Fábrica Nova branch. Internal access between the Timbopeba site and the Alegria site was also allowed. During the interdiction period, Vale implemented an unmanned train operation covering a 16 km stretch to expedite Timbopeba site production and increased the ROM availability from Alegria mine.

Southern System

The better operational performance (vs. 2Q21) can largely be attributed to (i) Vargem Grande production increase by dry processing while adjusting the processing flowsheet of one of its wet-processing plants and after the scheduled maintenance at the Pico site in April; (ii) higher third-party purchase; (iii) Fábrica site reaching its full capacity after the resumption of beneficiation plants in 2Q21; (iv) more ROM availability in Mutuca, as expected in its mining plan.

In 3Q21, Maravilhas III (Phase I) dam operations in Vargem Grande complex started following the issuance of a positive Stability Condition Declaration (DCE).

In addition, Brazilian National Mining Agency (ANM) issued a Term of Suspension in October of the interdiction of part of the Long-Distance Belt Conveyor (TCLD) system of the Vargem Grande Complex, which had been halted since Feb/2019. Vale is commissioning the long-distance conveyor belt segment close to Vargem Grande dam, resuming after several tests certifying the absence of increased risk to the structure. At the end of commissioning, an increase of 6 Mtpy is expected in the production capacity of the Vargem Grande site.

Pellets

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 Northern System 1,020 748 1,176 2,729 2,978 36.4 % -13.3 % -8.4 % São Luis 1,020 748 1,176 2,729 2,978 36.4 % -13.3 % -8.4 % Southeastern System 4,357 3,963 4,906 11,930 13,575 9.9 % -11.2 % -12.1 % Itabrasco (Tubarão 3) 972 742 821 2,297 2,164 31.0 % 18.4 % 6.1 % Hispanobras (Tubarão 4) - - 863 169 1,855 - -100 % -90.9 % Nibrasco (Tubarão 5 and 6) 1,069 974 1,007 2,742 3,074 9.8 % 6.2 % -10.8 % Kobrasco (Tubarão 7) 826 803 849 2,236 2,200 2.9 % -2.7 % 1.6 % Tubarão 8 1,490 1,445 1,366 4,486 4,283 3.1 % 9.1 % 4.8 % Southern System 803 975 - 2,434 129 -17.6 % n.m. 1,786.8 % Fábrica - - - - - - - - Vargem Grande 803 975 - 2,434 129 -17.6 % n.m. 1,786.8 % Oman 2,161 2,322 2,480 5,544 5,877 -6.9 % -12.9 % -5.7 % PELLETS PRODUCTION 8,341 8,008 8,562 22,637 22,559 4.1 % -2.6 % 0.3 % PELLETS SALES 8,037 7,647 8,464 21,955 22,725 5.1 % -5.0 % -3.4 %

Production overview

Pellet production was in line with 2Q21, still limited by the pellet feed availability from Itabira and Brucutu sites. Quarterly results variations are mostly explained by (i) lower maintenance activities in São Luis; (ii) higher pellet feed availability from Itabira increasing Tubarão pellet production; and (iii) lower pellet production in Vargem Grande due to less availability of pellet feed from Plant #2, while adaptations in the wet-processing flow are being carried out.

Vale launched a cold agglomerated product called iron ore briquettes, an agglomerated product produced from pellet feed or sinter feed ores. The iron ore briquette is part of Vale's strategy to reduce by 15% Scope 3 emissions by 2035. Following this strategy Vale decided to convert Tubarão 1 & 2 pellet plants to briquetting plants, utilizing some common facilities, and optimizing investments. Therefore, from this report onwards, the information on Tubarão 1 & 2 plants will no longer be available in this session.

Also, a third plant is under construction in Vargem Grande Complex. Vale's initial briquetting capacity at Tubarão 1 & 2 and Vargem Grande will be approximately 7 Mtpy and the operations are expected to start up in 2023 with an estimated investment of US$ 185 million. More information is available here .

Manganese ore and ferroalloys

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 MANGANESE ORE PRODUCTION 108 113 109 312 621 -4.4 % -0.9 % -49.8 % Azul - - - - 230 - - -100 % Urucum 77 78 89 219 330 -1.5 % -13.6 % -33.7 % Morro da Mina 31 35 20 94 61 -12.9 % 57.0 % 54.9 % MANGANESE ORE SALES 111 169 428 537 917 -34.3 % -74.1 % -41.4 % FERROALLOYS PRODUCTION 19 19 15 54 58 0.0 % 26.7 % -6.1 % FERROALLOYS SALES 16 15 15 45 52 6.7 % 6.7 % -13.1 %

Production and sales overview

Manganese ore production totaled 108 kt in 3Q21, 4.4% lower than in 2Q21, primarily attributable to the programmed reduction in production at Morro da Mina, in line with its mining plan. When compared to 3Q20, production was in line.

Manganese ore sales were 34.3% and 74.1% lower than in 2Q21 and 3Q20, respectively, given the suspension of operations in the Azul mine and the end of its remaining inventory.

On September 28th, Vale signed the agreement for the sale of its manganese ferroalloy assets in Minas Gerais to the Grupo VDL. The conclusion of the divestment, still subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), will end Vale's activities in the production of manganese ferroalloys, simplifying Vale's portfolio.

Nickel

Finished production by source

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 Canada 12.4 20.4 18.9 58.0 67.3 -39.2 % -34.4 % -13.8 % Sudbury 2.4 9.0 6.5 23.4 32.0 -73.3 % -63.1 % -26.9 % Thompson 0.6 1.4 2.2 4.8 8.5 -57.1 % -72.7 % -43.5 % Voisey's Bay 9.4 10.0 10.1 29.8 26.8 -6.0 % -6.9 % 11.2 % Indonesia 15.1 14.5 15.3 45.0 51.4 4.1 % -1.3 % -12.5 % Brazil 2.2 5.2 3.2 13.7 9.4 -57.7 % -31.3 % 45.7 % Feed from third-parties1 0.6 1.3 1.3 3.5 4.8 -53.8 % -53.8 % -27.1 % NICKEL PRODUCTION 30.2 41.5 38.6 120.2 132.9 -27.2 % -21.8 % -9.6 % NICKEL SALES2 41.8 47.4 50.2 137.1 124.3 -11.8 % -16.7 % 10.3 %

1 External feed purchased from third -parties and processed into finished nickel in our Canadian operations.

2 Excludes VNC sales volumes.

Production Variation (3Q21 x 2Q21) kt

Canadian operations

Finished production from Sudbury and Thompson ore sources declined 73.3% and 57.1% vs, 2Q21, respectively. The production decrease was a direct result of the labour disruption at Sudbury. Both Sudbury and Thompson source concentrate are further processed at Sudbury's Copper Cliff Smelter.

Finished production from Voisey's Bay ore source in 3Q21 was marginally lower than 2Q21, due to weather conditions caused by the Hurricane Larry at Long Harbour.

Indonesian operation (PTVI)

Finished production from PTVI source reached 15.1 kt in 3Q21, 4.1% higher than 2Q21 and 5.9% lower than 3Q20.

Clydach Nickel Refinery had a strong performance following unscheduled maintenance to one of the kilns during 2Q21. This was partially offset by a failure of the briquetting machine at the Matsusaka Refinery, which impacted finished Tonimet Briquette production in 3Q21.

Nickel-in-matte production at PTVI site reached 18.1 kt in 3Q21, increasing 21% compared to 2Q21, mainly due to a strong performance throughout the quarter with no major maintenance interruptions.

Brazilian operation (Onça Puma)

Production at Onça Puma reached 2.2 kt in 3Q21, 57.7% lower than 2Q21, mainly due to an extended maintenance during the quarter, as previously scheduled. The maintenance was successfully completed by quarter end.

Feed from third-parties

Finished nickel produced from third-party feed reached 0.6 kt in 3Q21, 53.8% lower than 2Q21, mainly due to the labour disruption at Sudbury, which impacted the ability to process the material. The purchase of third-party feed is a normal process to sustain a regular finished nickel production flow.

Sales

Nickel sales volumes were 41.8 kt in 3Q21, 11.8% lower than 2Q21, mainly as a result of the labour disruption at Sudbury, partially offset by inventory sales and third party sales.

Copper

Finished production by source

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 BRAZIL 63.4 55.2 67.6 168.7 193.0 14.9 % -6.2 % -12.6 % Salobo 38.0 38.7 45.4 110.8 128.9 -1.8 % -16.3 % -14.0 % Sossego 25.4 16.6 22.2 57.9 64.1 53.0 % 14.4 % -9.7 % CANADA 5.8 18.2 20.0 50.7 73.6 -68.1 % -71.0 % -31.1 % Sudbury 1.0 13.0 13.1 33.4 58.1 -92.3 % -92.4 % -42.5 % Thompson - 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 -100.0 % -100.0 % -57.1 % Voisey's Bay 4.6 4.5 5.7 15.2 11.5 2.2 % -19.3 % 32.2 % Feed from third-parties 0.3 0.6 1.0 2.0 3.3 -50.0 % -70.0 % -39.4 % COPPER PRODUCTION 69.2 73.5 87.6 219.3 266.6 -5.7 % -21.0 % -17.7 % COPPER SALES 65.4 74.2 80.6 210.8 253.3 -11.9 % -18.9 % -16.8 % Copper Sales Brazil 62.3 55.8 62.3 163.5 180.5 11.6 % 0.0 % -9.4 % Copper Sales Canada 3.1 18.4 18.3 47.3 72.7 -83.2 % -83.1 % -34.9 %

Production Variation (3Q21 x 2Q21) kt

Production and sales overview

In 3Q21, copper production at Salobo totalled 38.0 kt, 1.8% lower than 2Q21 and 16.3 % lower than 3Q20. Total mine movement continued to increase vs. 2Q21, achieving 11.4 Mt in September, the highest result year to date. Production decrease was a result of corrective maintenance and low crusher availability during the quarter, which limited the ability to reach full production capacity at the site.

Copper production at Sossego totalled 25.4 kt, 53.0% higher than 2Q21 and 14.4% higher than 3Q20. Production volumes improved compared to 2Q21 and 3Q20 as a result of increased plant availability, after scheduled maintenance was completed in 2Q21, allowing for good performance in the quarter.

In 3Q21, copper production in Canada reached 5.8 kt, 68.1% lower than 2Q21 and 71.0% lower than 3Q20, as volumes were directly impacted by Sudbury labour disruption.

Sales volumes4 of copper were 65.4 kt in 3Q21, 11.9% lower than 2Q21, mainly due to the labour disruption at Sudbury. This was partially offset by higher sales from Brazilian operations as a result of production increase.

4 Sales volumes are lower compared to production volumes due to payable copper vs. contained copper: part of the copper contained in the concentrates is lost in the smelting and refining process, hence payable quantities of copper are approximately 3.5% lower than contained volumes.

Base Metals by-products

Finished production by source

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 COBALT 452 754 622 1,919 1,849 -40.1 % -27.3 % 3.8 % PLATINUM (000' oz troy) 2 30 26 62 109 -93.3 % -92.3 % -43.1 % PALLADIUM (000' oz troy) 4 36 37 79 147 -88.9 % -89.2 % -46.3 % GOLD (000' oz troy)¹ 93 96 116 275 349 -3.1 % -19.8 % -21.2 % TOTAL BY-PRODUCTS

(000' metric tons Cu eq.)² ³ 23 42 43 108 202 -45.2 % -46.5 % -46.5 %

¹ Includes gold from Copper and Nickel operations .

² Includes iridium, rhodium, ruthenium and silver.

³ Copper equivalent tonnes calculated using average market metal prices for each quarter. Market reference prices: for copper, cobalt, gold and silver: LME spot; for Platinum and Palladium: NYMEX spot; for other PGMs: Johnson Matthey.

Production overview

Finished production of Base Metals by-products was largely impacted by the labour disruption at Sudbury. Both Sudbury and Thompson source concentrate are further processed at Sudbury's Copper Cliff Smelter, impacting the production of cobalt and PGMs.

Coal

% change 000' metric tons 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 9M21 9M20 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 9M21/9M20 COAL PRODUCTION 2,497 2,091 1,402 5,678 4,648 19.4 % 78.1 % 22.2 % Metallurgical coal 1,069 980 756 2,607 2,436 9.1 % 41.4 % 7.0 % Thermal coal 1,428 1,111 646 3,071 2,211 28.5 % 121.0 % 38.9 % COAL SALES 2,640 1,544 1,381 5,199 4,332 71.0 % 91.2 % 20.0 % Metallurgical coal 1,150 713 809 2,336 2,030 61.3 % 42.1 % 15.1 % Thermal coal 1,490 831 572 2,863 2,302 79.3 % 160.5 % 24.4 %

Production Variation (3Q21 x 2Q21)

Mt

Production and sales overview

Coal production was 19.4% higher than in 2Q21 and 78.1% higher than in 3Q20 as a result of the improved productivity of the revamped plant.

The production is ramping-up and is expected to be concluded by the next quarter. However, due to the upcoming rainy season, the annual production rate of 15 Mtpy may not be reached until the end of the year, although an improvement is expected for 4Q21.

Coal sales grew strongly both on a quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year basis following the improved operational performance and stronger demand of the seaborne market.