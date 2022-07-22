Base metal prices rise as supply concerns loom

July 22 (Reuters) - Base metal prices rose on Friday, as a
few global miners slashed their production outlook while energy
crisis in some major production regions in Europe fanned fears
of tight supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.9% at $7,384 a tonne, as of 0311 GMT.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly
traded copper miner, said current copper prices are insufficient
to support new mines, which could worsen an already tight
supply.
Miner Vale SA also slashed its 2022 copper
production estimate due to maintenance at some of its sites, and
Antofagasta Plc cut its full-year copper output target
due to water shortage and a leak in an underground pipeline.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.6% to 56,800 yuan
($8,394.30) a tonne.
Zinc and aluminium also faced supply risks, as Europe, one
of the metals' major producing regions, faces soaring energy
prices.
Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline Nord
Stream 1 to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying
some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end
the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages.
LME zinc climbed 1.2% to $2,971 a tonne, on track
for a weekly gain, and aluminium was up 1% to $2,444.50
a tonne, set for its biggest weekly gain since May 20.
Gains, however, were capped as outlook remained weak amid
tepid demand in top consumer China due to COVID-19 restrictions
and a looming global recession risk.
LME copper has dropped 32.3% since its record high of
$10,845 a tonne scaled in March.
ShFE lead was down 0,9% at 15,130 yuan a tonne and
tin declined 1% to 191,230 yuan a tonne while nickel
rose 0.9% to 160,750 yuan a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY June
0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM June
0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July
0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July
0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July
0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs July
1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July
($1 = 6.7655 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing;
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)