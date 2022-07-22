Log in
Base metal prices rise as supply concerns loom

07/22/2022 | 12:10am EDT
July 22 (Reuters) - Base metal prices rose on Friday, as a few global miners slashed their production outlook while energy crisis in some major production regions in Europe fanned fears of tight supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $7,384 a tonne, as of 0311 GMT.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said current copper prices are insufficient to support new mines, which could worsen an already tight supply.

Miner Vale SA also slashed its 2022 copper production estimate due to maintenance at some of its sites, and Antofagasta Plc cut its full-year copper output target due to water shortage and a leak in an underground pipeline.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6% to 56,800 yuan ($8,394.30) a tonne.

Zinc and aluminium also faced supply risks, as Europe, one of the metals' major producing regions, faces soaring energy prices.

Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline Nord Stream 1 to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages.

LME zinc climbed 1.2% to $2,971 a tonne, on track for a weekly gain, and aluminium was up 1% to $2,444.50 a tonne, set for its biggest weekly gain since May 20.

Gains, however, were capped as outlook remained weak amid tepid demand in top consumer China due to COVID-19 restrictions and a looming global recession risk.

LME copper has dropped 32.3% since its record high of $10,845 a tonne scaled in March.

ShFE lead was down 0,9% at 15,130 yuan a tonne and tin declined 1% to 191,230 yuan a tonne while nickel rose 0.9% to 160,750 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY June

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM June

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs July

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

($1 = 6.7655 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
