Black Awareness Day: Understand how it evolved, its importance and how Vale works to be an increasingly diverse and inclusive company

During Black Awareness Month, Vale reinforces its global commitment to combat racism. To promote racial equity is one of the priorities of our company. After all, as the American philosopher and activist Angela Y. Davis said: "It's not enough non-racist, we have to be anti-racist." When recognizing the 50th annual Black Awareness Day in Brazil, we highlight the meaning and the importance of this date: November 20. How did Black Awareness Day begin? In the 1970s, a group of quilombolas from Rio Grande do Sul declared that November 20 would be celebrated as Black Awareness Day. This date was chosen to honour Zumbi, the leader of the largest of all quilombos, Palmares, who died on November 20, 1965. The representation of the day has gained strength since 1978, when the Unified Black Movement emerged in our country and transformed into a national movement. November 20 upholds the memory of the struggle of enslaved Black peoples who rebelled against the slave system of that time. It is not a day for celebration, but a day for reflection and awareness. Racism vs. Racial Slurs It's always good to remember that racism and racial slurs are crimes in Brazil, but do you know the difference between them? Racism crime This affects a group of people, such as all people of a given race. Brazilian law encompasses a series of situations as racism crime; for example, refusing or impeding certain races' access to commercial establishments, entrance in public or residential buildings and lifts, or jobs. Racial slur When the honour of a specific person is offended because of their race, skin colour, ethnicity, religion or origin. In general, the crime of a racial slur is associated with the use of derogatory words referring to race or skin colour with the intention to offend the victim's honour. Criminal offence In October 2021, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) defined that a racial slur crime can be considered equal to racism, and therefore, considered punishable at any time. How to report? In person:If the crime is taking place at the moment, the victim can call the Military Police by dialing 190. If the crime has already happened, it is recommended to look for the nearest police authority and record the occurrence. By telephone:Call Human Rights - Dial 100. "I'm not a racist, but...". How to identify acts of racism? Often, people do not even realize that they are reproducing discriminatory practices and using expressions whose historical origins refer to episodes of offense or depreciation. What if you stop using these expressions in your daily life? The Portuguese expression "Mute Servant" The term for furniture placed at the head of the bed comes from one of the roles played by enslaved people inside the white masters' house, because it holds things for its "owners." As slaves could not make noise to disturb the residents, they were considered mute. Hence, this expression refers to these servants. Replace this expression with: bedside table. Crazy Creole samba Crazy Creole samba This samba satirized schools' teaching of Brazilian history in the country during the dictatorship, composed by Sérgio Porto (who signed with the pseudonym Stanislaw Ponte Preta). Now used as a mocking expression for confusion or mess, this term reaffirms a stereotype and discrimination against Black peoples. Replace this expression with: mess or confusion. Fine-trait Negro Fine-trait Negro A term for skin whitening that implies Blacks with whiter skin possess "exotic beauty," suggesting everything other than the white and European aesthetics is uncommon or undesirable. Do not use this expression! Colour of the sin Colour of the sin Supposedly used as a compliment, this phrase is associated with the stereotype of the sensual Black woman. The idea of sin is also even more negative in a society based on religion, such as Brazil. Do not use this expression! White envy White envy The idea of whiteness as being something positive is integral to this expression, which at the same time reinforces the association between Black skin and negative behavior. Use only: Envy Tomorrow is a day for whites Tomorrow is a day for whites According to scholars and common-sense explanations, this statement refers to the navy uniform. Another theory is that it refers to the thousand-Cruzeiros bank note, featuring a portrait of Barão do Rio Branco dressed in white. In short, saying that a day will be "for whites" means that it will be a day of work or earning money. But this popular term has a prejudicial connotation because it suggests the inferiority of Black peoples. Do not use this expression! Denigrate Denigrate Used as a synonym for "defame," this word literally means to " blacken" someone's reputation. Its Latin root word, denigrare, means to blacken. It suggests someone has done something malicious and offensive and smears a reputation which has been previously "clean." Replace with: defame. Mulatto Mulatto In the Spanish language, this term referred to the male offspring of the crossing of a horse with a female donkey or a male donkey with a mare. The enormous prejudicial load is even worse when one says "export-type mulatto," reinforcing the vision of the Black woman's body as a commodity and referring to the ideas of seduction and sensuality. Replace with: brown or mestizo. Bad hair Bad hair "Rebel" hairs, "hard hair," "carapinha," "mafuá," "piassava," and many other derivative terms depreciate Afro hair. For several centuries, these terms have caused Black people to deny the beauty of their own bodies and to develop low self-esteem because they do not have the "desired" straight hair. Curly or Afro hair. There is no such thing as bad hair, only different types of hair. Domestic servant Domestic servant Black people were treated as rebellious animals that needed "corrective measures" to be "domesticated." Replace with: employee Now that you know the meaning of these expressions, remove them from your vocabulary. These small actions in our daily lives make all the difference in combatting racism. Understand how Vale has been contributing to this goal At Vale, we do not tolerate any kind of jokes, verbal aggression, negative exposure or discrimination due to any kind of difference. These attitudes violate our Code of Conduct, our values and our Human Rights Policy. Vale's purpose is to improve life and transform the future. Together. We are becoming an increasingly diverse, equitable and inclusive company. Check out some of our progress: Racial Literacy We invite experts in the ethnic-racial agenda to sessions with our employees to broaden our repertoire and deepen our knowledge about structural racism and its impacts on society and organizations. Learning Journey We have promoted awareness campaigns and educational actions by means of webinars, training and content on the Valer Digital platform. The company has evolved by creating spaces for debates on the history of society. Recent Graduates Program: In addition to gender equity, Vale's program prioritized the hiring of Black professionals. 66% of the 144 trainees in Brazil are Black, which totals 95 professionals. Adhesion to MOVER The Racial Equity Movement (MOVER) is an initiative that unites more than 45 large national and multinational companies. Joint efforts with other signatory companies enhances our goal to build a fairer society with equal opportunities for Black men and women. Learn more (only in Portuguese). Ethnic-Racial Equity Affinity Group Released in 2020, this group aims to promote ethnic-racial discussions, propose practical actions for ethnic equity and combat discriminatory behaviour by spreading knowledge and awareness on the subject, contributing to the company's cultural transformation. It is composed of Vale employees and third-party volunteers. Learn more (only in Portuguese) Watch our Manifesto for Anti-racism: See some of our employees having important reflections on anti-racism: Go to our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report. ​​