Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP, Vale dam compensation deal

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors
have filed a lawsuit contesting a compensation package for
victims from a 2015 collapsed dam jointly owned by mining giants
BHP and Vale, arguing that the package is
far too low.
The move comes after prosecutors earlier this month accused
the two companies of colluding with a lawyer to reduce
compensation for the victims and interfere with a landmark
lawsuit against BHP in the UK.
At a news conference on Thursday, the federal prosecutors
said the package being offered was far too low given the scale
of the tragedy. It would also force the victims to waive rights
in other indemnity proceedings, such as the $6.3 billion British
lawsuit.
BHP, the target of the UK suit, brought by 200,000 Brazilian
people and groups, has called it "pointless and wasteful."
In the 2015 incident, a mining waste dam burst at BHP and
Vale's Samarco joint venture in the town of Mariana, releasing a
torrent of sludge that killed 19 people. The collapse is also
considered the country's worst-ever environmental disaster,
contaminating a river for hundreds of miles to the ocean.
The prosecutors' appeal is the latest in a series of ongoing
lawsuits against Vale and BHP over the disaster, which have
caused the companies to set aside multi-billion-dollar
provisions.
Neither Vale nor BHP immediately responded to a request for
comment.
The Renova Foundation, which the companies set up to manage
compensation, said that until last month, 10.1 billion reais
($1.80 billion) had been allocated to environmental recovery and
compensation. As of Aug. 31, it said, about 2.6 billion reais
had been paid in damages and emergency financial aid to
approximately 321,000 people.
($1 = 5.6240 reais)
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Leslie Adler)