Brazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA's
third-quarter profit fell by nearly a fifth but still
beat analyst forecasts as financial gains largely offset a sharp
decline in iron ore prices, it said on Thursday.
Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, posted net
income of $4.45 billion, or 98 cents a share, soundly beating
the Refinitiv forecast of 57 cents.
The bottom line was boosted by a $2.35 billion financial
gain related to unspecified foreign exchange rates, which
largely masked weaker sales and rising costs.
Revenue fell 19.5% to $9.93 billion, lagging market
expectations of $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, the cost of its
products rose by 15.1% to $6.3 billion.
The decline in Vale's top and bottom lines comes as the
price of iron ore, a key steel ingredient, is on course to end
2022 at its lowest level in recent years, reflecting subdued
global demand.
In the three months ended Sept. 30, Vale realized an average
price of $92.6 per tonne of iron ore, down from $127.2 per tonne
in the same period of 2021.
Nickel prices, on the other hand, grew 19% from the year
before, but were still 17.3% below the second-quarter's realized
prices.
The mining giant recently announced a reorganization of its
base metals business that it said could lead to a public
listing.
In a statement, Vale's Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo
said the firm made progress in its plan to increase supply of
"low carbon nickel and other critical minerals for the energy
transition."
($1 = 5.3849 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Sam Holmes)