  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
70.91 BRL   -3.56%
05:54pBrazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains
RE
05:43pVale S A : Brgaap 3q22
PU
05:33pVale S A : Performance in 3Q22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Brazil's Vale Q3 net beats estimates, helped by forex gains

10/27/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA's third-quarter profit fell by nearly a fifth but still beat analyst forecasts as financial gains largely offset a sharp decline in iron ore prices, it said on Thursday.

Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, posted net income of $4.45 billion, or 98 cents a share, soundly beating the Refinitiv forecast of 57 cents.

The bottom line was boosted by a $2.35 billion financial gain related to unspecified foreign exchange rates, which largely masked weaker sales and rising costs.

Revenue fell 19.5% to $9.93 billion, lagging market expectations of $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, the cost of its products rose by 15.1% to $6.3 billion.

The decline in Vale's top and bottom lines comes as the price of iron ore, a key steel ingredient, is on course to end 2022 at its lowest level in recent years, reflecting subdued global demand.

In the three months ended Sept. 30, Vale realized an average price of $92.6 per tonne of iron ore, down from $127.2 per tonne in the same period of 2021.

Nickel prices, on the other hand, grew 19% from the year before, but were still 17.3% below the second-quarter's realized prices.

The mining giant recently announced a reorganization of its base metals business that it said could lead to a public listing.

In a statement, Vale's Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said the firm made progress in its plan to increase supply of "low carbon nickel and other critical minerals for the energy transition." ($1 = 5.3849 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 265 M - -
Net income 2022 15 060 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 63 491 M 63 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 82,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,83 $
Average target price 17,66 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-7.73%63 491
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-16.03%32 297
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-13.76%7 107
NMDC LIMITED-21.78%4 677
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-51.63%3 363
BRADESPAR S.A.5.60%1 821