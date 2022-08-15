Brazil's Vale fined after comptroller general's decision on Brumadinho disaster
08/15/2022 | 09:47am EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster.
The mining giant said it did not agree with the decision and will appeal within the next 10 days.
($1 = 5.1312 reais)
