Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:48 2022-08-15 am EDT
67.66 BRL   -3.07%
09:47aBrazil's Vale fined after comptroller general's decision on Brumadinho disaster
RE
09:04aVALE S A : informs about decision in administrative process
PU
08/12Fitch Affirms Monticello Insurance Limited's IFS at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Vale fined after comptroller general's decision on Brumadinho disaster

08/15/2022 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster.

The mining giant said it did not agree with the decision and will appeal within the next 10 days.

($1 = 5.1312 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
09:47aBrazil's Vale fined after comptroller general's decision on Brumadinho disaster
RE
09:04aVALE S A : informs about decision in administrative process
PU
08/12Fitch Affirms Monticello Insurance Limited's IFS at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
AQ
08/11VALE S A : confirms final value of earnings per share - Form 6-K
PU
08/10VALE S A : informs resignation of Executive Officer for Institutional Relations and Commun..
PU
08/10Vale S.A. Announces the Resignation of Luiz Eduardo Fróes do Amaral Osorio from Executi..
CI
08/10VALE S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/05Rio Tinto not concerned about Chinese ore-buying company -executive
RE
08/01BMO Capital Lowers Vale's Price Target to $20 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/29VALE S A : Report of Governance 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 989 M - -
Net income 2022 17 360 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 12,4%
Capitalization 62 967 M 62 967 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,71 $
Average target price 19,31 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-10.47%62 967
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-1.41%41 390
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED0.61%9 128
NMDC LIMITED-12.33%4 305
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-41.54%4 247
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED6.28%1 716