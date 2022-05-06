Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/06 02:45:49 pm EDT
79.30 BRL   -1.28%
02:10pSEC Brings Landmark Suit Over Alleged Misrepresentations In ESG-Related Documents
AQ
10:28aVale Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Tesla With Low-Carbon Nickel
DJ
10:18aVale Confirms Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel

05/06/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian mining company Vale SA logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel from its Canadian operations.

Vale did not provide financial details on the deal and did not say how long it will last.

The Brazilian miner said in a securities filing that the agreement involves supplying Tesla with low-carbon Class 1 nickel and is in line with its strategy of increasing its exposure to the electric vehicle industry.

Vale said it aims for between 30% and 40% of its Class 1 nickel sales to go to the fast-growing sector, without detailing how much it would represent in terms of volume.

According to the company's first quarter performance report, Vale sold a total of 20,000 tonnes of Upper Class 1 nickel in the period, of which 1,300 tonnes were to the electric vehicle industry.

Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on Twitter the deal would include nickel produced by Vale at its Long Harbour plant, which is located in the province.

"Congratulations to Vale on signing this significant deal with Tesla to supply the nickel the company needs to make batteries for electric vehicles," Furey said.

"Nickel from right here in Newfoundland and Labrador. Our province is certainly rich in resources the world needs today."

According to Vale, nickel rounds produced at its Long Harbour facility have a carbon footprint of 4.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent for each ton of nickel, which it had previously claimed to be about one-third the Nickel Institute average for Class 1 nickel.

Vale said on its website that such a carbon footprint makes it a "supplier-of-choice for the electric vehicle industry".

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Additional reporting by Peter FrontiniEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Potter)

By Gabriel Araujo


© Reuters 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
02:10pSEC Brings Landmark Suit Over Alleged Misrepresentations In ESG-Related Documents
AQ
10:28aVale Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Tesla With Low-Carbon Nickel
DJ
10:18aVale Confirms Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla
MT
10:00aBrazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel
RE
09:50aVALE S A : confirms supply deal with Tesla for low-carbon nickel
PU
05/03ESG ENFORCEMENT WATCH : SEC Files Fraud Complaint Against Brazilian Miner, Vale, Over Fals..
AQ
05/03SEC's ESG Task Force Brings 1st Case Against Brazilian Mining Co., Alleging Material Mi..
AQ
05/02VALE S A : expands test of 100% electric locomotives
PU
05/02RBC Trims Price Target on Vale to $17 From $18, Citing Higher Net Debt, Medium-Term Iro..
MT
05/02SEC Begins To Set Parameters With New ESG Disclosures Case
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 424 M - -
Net income 2022 18 642 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,53x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 75 569 M 75 575 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,94 $
Average target price 22,87 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.4.94%75 569
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.43%45 556
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED11.59%10 261
NMDC LIMITED17.73%6 015
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-27.45%5 324
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED13.26%1 830