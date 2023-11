Vale SA:

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE: THERE HAS BEEN A FIRE ON A CARGO TRAIN ON CARAJAS RAILWAY IN MARANHAO STATE -FILING

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE: FIRE WAS EXTINGUISHED AND THERE HAVE NOT BEEN ANY FATALITIES OR MATERIAL ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE -FILING

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE: FIRE IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT CO'S QUARTERLY PRODUCTION -FILING