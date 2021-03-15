Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/12
97.4 BRL   -2.31%
12:20aVALE S A  : China data, supply concerns lift copper prices to near two-week high
RE
03/14China data, supply concerns push copper prices to near two-week high
RE
03/12VALE S A  : Ata AGE 2021 com Anexo_i
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China data, supply concerns lift copper prices to near two-week high

03/15/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday to their highest in almost two weeks, building on last week's gains as industrial output growth in top metals consumer China accelerated faster than expected in January-February and concerns over global supply resurfaced.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,124.50 a tonne by 0350 GMT, after earlier rising to $9,199.50, the strongest since March 3.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.1% to 67,770 yuan ($10,421.34) a tonne. Earlier in the day, it hit its highest since March 3 at 68,230 yuan.

China's industrial output grew 35.1% in January-February from a year ago, beating a 30% surge expected in a Reuters poll and faster than the 7.3% gain in December, suggesting a sharp rebound of the world's second-largest economy in the first quarter.

"The crash in activity last year is swelling the year-on-year comparisons but it's not all about base effects," said ING's Asia senior economist Prakash Sakpal. "The underlying recovery also has seen some momentum."

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's output of 10 nonferrous metals, including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, rose 10.6% in January-February from a year earlier to 10.56 million tonnes.

* Commodities trader Trafigura sees a significant supply deficit in the copper market and a prolonged high-price cycle.

* Miners Vale SA, Anglo American PLc and Chile's Codelco expect demand for copper to strengthen in the coming years on growing demand for environmentally friendly cars.

* Other metals also advanced. In London, aluminium rose 1.1% to $2,195/tonne, zinc gained 0.8% to $2,826/tonne, and lead climbed 0.2% to $1,966/tonne. Nickel dropped 0.6% to $15,915/tonne, while tin fell 0.4% to $25,495/tonne.

* In Shanghai, aluminium rose 1.6%, zinc gained 0.6%, and lead climbed 0.6%. Nickel slumped 1.9%, while tin slid 2.1%.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.39% 3017.5 Delayed Quote.24.46%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.5049 Delayed Quote.0.08%
VALE S.A. -2.31% 97.4 End-of-day quote.11.38%
All news about VALE S.A.
12:20aVALE S A  : China data, supply concerns lift copper prices to near two-week high
RE
03/14China data, supply concerns push copper prices to near two-week high
RE
03/12VALE S A  : Ata AGE 2021 com Anexo_i
PU
03/12Vale, Anglo American underline ESG issues as copper demand soars
RE
03/12VALE S A  : Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Vale to Underperform From Outperform; P..
MT
03/12Brazilian development bank BNDES reports record profit
RE
03/12VALE S A  : Starts Commissioning To Boost Output From Timbopeba Site In Brazil
MT
03/12VALE S A  : starts commissioning to resume production capacity on the Timbopeba ..
PU
03/11VALE S A  : Consolidated synthetic map of the remote voting procedure
PU
03/10VALE S A  : Nominating Committee - Final report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 265 M - -
Net income 2021 20 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,36x
Yield 2021 9,88%
Capitalization 90 007 M 89 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,37 $
Last Close Price 17,55 $
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.11.38%89 801
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-9.26%50 760
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-1.31%13 184
NMDC LIMITED17.22%5 405
FERREXPO PLC25.62%2 900
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-0.72%2 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ