China data, supply concerns lift copper prices to near two-week high

March 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday to their
highest in almost two weeks, building on last week's gains as
industrial output growth in top metals consumer China
accelerated faster than expected in January-February and
concerns over global supply resurfaced.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.4% at $9,124.50 a tonne by 0350 GMT, after earlier rising
to $9,199.50, the strongest since March 3.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange climbed 1.1% to 67,770 yuan ($10,421.34) a
tonne. Earlier in the day, it hit its highest since March 3 at
68,230 yuan.
China's industrial output grew 35.1% in January-February
from a year ago, beating a 30% surge expected in a Reuters poll
and faster than the 7.3% gain in December, suggesting a sharp
rebound of the world's second-largest economy in the first
quarter.
"The crash in activity last year is swelling the
year-on-year comparisons but it's not all about base effects,"
said ING's Asia senior economist Prakash Sakpal. "The underlying
recovery also has seen some momentum."
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's output of 10 nonferrous metals, including copper,
aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, rose 10.6% in January-February
from a year earlier to 10.56 million tonnes.
* Commodities trader Trafigura sees a significant supply
deficit in the copper market and a prolonged high-price cycle.
* Miners Vale SA, Anglo American PLc and
Chile's Codelco expect demand for copper to strengthen in the
coming years on growing demand for environmentally friendly
cars.
* Other metals also advanced. In London, aluminium
rose 1.1% to $2,195/tonne, zinc gained 0.8% to
$2,826/tonne, and lead climbed 0.2% to $1,966/tonne.
Nickel dropped 0.6% to $15,915/tonne, while tin
fell 0.4% to $25,495/tonne.
* In Shanghai, aluminium rose 1.6%, zinc
gained 0.6%, and lead climbed 0.6%. Nickel
slumped 1.9%, while tin slid 2.1%.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)