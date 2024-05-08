SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Imports of iron ore by China, the world's biggest buyer, are expected to be 1.17 billion to 1.18 billion metric tons as compared with 1.18 billion tons a year ago, a senior official of miner Vale said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Amy Lv in Singapore)
Vale S.A.
Equities
VALE3
BRVALEACNOR0
Iron & Steel
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|64.58 BRL
|+1.97%
|+2.04%
|-16.35%
|05:28am
|China's 2024 iron ore imports seen 1.17-1.18 bln metric tons- Vale
|RE
|04:04am
|China's 2024 iron ore imports seen at 1.17-1.18 billion metric tons - Vale
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-16.35%
|54.18B
|-8.29%
|53.6B
|+23.24%
|9.45B
|-19.50%
|8.58B
|-2.36%
|5.8B
|-34.48%
|5.53B
|+19.07%
|2.25B
|+11.53%
|2.03B
|-5.41%
|1.7B
|+10.83%
|1.68B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- VALE3 Stock
- News Vale S.A.
- China's 2024 iron ore imports seen at 1.17-1.18 billion metric tons - Vale