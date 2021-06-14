Copper prices at 7-week low on Chinese crackdown fears

HANOI, June 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Tuesday
to their lowest since April 26, weighed down by investor fears
over measures Chinese authorities could take to curb a recent
price rally in commodities.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
as much as 2.9% to $9,680 a tonne, while the most-traded July
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit
its lowest since April 23 at 69,500 yuan ($10,852.08) a tonne.
China's state planner last week renewed its pledge to step
up monitoring of commodity prices, as domestic producer
inflation hit its highest in more than 12 years.
Market talks expected China to release state reserves of
copper, aluminium and zinc while also possibly trim long
positions and crackdown price speculative activities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* A union representing striking workers from Vale SA's
Sudbury, Canada, nickel mine recommended that its
members reject the Brazilian company's latest offer.
* LME aluminium fell 1.3% to $2,460.50 a tonne at
0340 GMT, nickel declined 2.8% to $17,970 a tonne and
tin shed 2.2% at $30,950 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium declined 0.2% to 18,790 yuan a
tonne, nickel lost 1.5% to 131,570 yuan a tonne and tin
dropped 2.2% to 205,300 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose early, tracking Wall Street higher,
though investors looked to a much-anticipated Federal Reserve
policy meeting to see if the central bank would signal any
change to the U.S. monetary policy outlook.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany HICP Final YY May
0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng May
0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate April
0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY May
1000 EU Reserve Assets Total May
1230 US Retail Sales MM May
1315 US Industrial Production MM May
-- US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee meets on interest rates
($1 = 6.4043 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)