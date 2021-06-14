Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper prices at 7-week low on Chinese crackdown fears

06/14/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, June 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Tuesday to their lowest since April 26, weighed down by investor fears over measures Chinese authorities could take to curb a recent price rally in commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 2.9% to $9,680 a tonne, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its lowest since April 23 at 69,500 yuan ($10,852.08) a tonne.

China's state planner last week renewed its pledge to step up monitoring of commodity prices, as domestic producer inflation hit its highest in more than 12 years.

Market talks expected China to release state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc while also possibly trim long positions and crackdown price speculative activities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A union representing striking workers from Vale SA's Sudbury, Canada, nickel mine recommended that its members reject the Brazilian company's latest offer.

* LME aluminium fell 1.3% to $2,460.50 a tonne at 0340 GMT, nickel declined 2.8% to $17,970 a tonne and tin shed 2.2% at $30,950 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium declined 0.2% to 18,790 yuan a tonne, nickel lost 1.5% to 131,570 yuan a tonne and tin dropped 2.2% to 205,300 yuan a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose early, tracking Wall Street higher, though investors looked to a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if the central bank would signal any change to the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY May

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng May

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate April

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY May

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total May

1230 US Retail Sales MM May

1315 US Industrial Production MM May

-- US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee meets on interest rates

($1 = 6.4043 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 0.18% 4255.15 Delayed Quote.13.08%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.37% 156.0751 Delayed Quote.24.54%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.4021 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
VALE S.A. -0.54% 113.72 End-of-day quote.30.04%
All news about VALE S.A.
06/14VALE S A  : Copper prices at 7-week low on Chinese crackdown fears
RE
06/14WORLD DAY TO COMBAT CHILD LABOUR : learn more about the progress made by society..
PU
06/11VALE S A  : joins the movement of companies to promote racial equity
PU
06/10REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brazil miner Samarco offers creditors shares or 85% haircut -..
RE
06/10Brazil miner Samarco proposes debt restructuring with 85% haircut - sources
RE
06/10VALE S A  : Judge orders Vale to pay victims' families in 2019 mining disaster
RE
06/10VALE S A  : clarifies about the Xingu dam (Form 6-K)
PU
06/10VALE S A  : clarifies about the Xingu dam
PU
06/09VALE S A  : informs on prepayment of Nacala Logistics Corridor Project Finance a..
PU
06/09Vale to pay $2.5 billion to settle liabilities in Mozambique mine corridor
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57 831 M - -
Net income 2021 24 620 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,87x
Yield 2021 7,96%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,62 $
Last Close Price 22,47 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.30.04%114 188
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-0.90%54 983
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-1.27%14 692
NMDC LIMITED62.37%7 359
FERREXPO PLC63.62%3 833
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION51.09%2 593