Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fundo 157: How to avoid scams

01/29/2021 | 04:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1/29/2021

Fundo 157: How to avoid scams
Page Content

Offers over the phone, share redemption information and alleged representatives of the Shares Department are some of the tactics used in the scams involving investments in the financial market.

One of the most common ones involves Fundo 157, in which income tax is used in financial investments. Vale clarifies that it does not have shares linked to Fundo 157. It is important to be attentive and, if in doubt, contact a bank or broker.

What is Fundo 157?

Fundo 157 was created by Decree-law no. 157, dated 02.10.1967 and allows part of the tax from the Income Tax Declaration to be used in fund shares managed by financial institutions.

Only those who declared income tax between the years 1967 and 1983 may still have some type of investment in Fundo 157.

Tips to protect yourself
  • Be wary of promises of quick profits and proposals that are urgent or have privileged information.
  • To buy and sell shares, always make sure the institutions are authorized by Banco Central [Central bank of Brazil] and registered with CVM [Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil]
  • To verify that the institutions are in compliance, visit CVM´s website (www.cvm.gov.br)
  • Do not click on links from people or institutions you are not familiar with.

Fundo 157 Consultation

Learn more about Fundo 157

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 21:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
04:04pFUNDO 157 : How to avoid scams
PU
01/28VALE S A : Brazil mining agency to hire more inspectors, allowing annual checks ..
RE
01/23VALE S A : 01/23/2021 Vale reports on the Swiss Criminal Conviction of Beny Stei..
PU
01/22VALE ANNOUNCES ITS 4Q20 PERFORMANCE : check the dates of reportings and dial in ..
PU
01/22VALE S A : 01/22/2021 0125 Divulgação de Resultados 4Q20_i.pdf
PU
01/22VALE S A : Brazil's Vale, state govt $2 bln apart on disaster settlement, source..
RE
01/22VALE S A : TIMELINE-The battle for Simandou
RE
01/22VALE S A : Restarts Pellet Production at Vardem Grande Plant
MT
01/22Brazil's Vale hires banks to sell coal assets in Mozambique - sources
RE
01/21VALE S A : 01/21/2021 0121 Acordo_Brumadinho_i.pdf
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 249 M - -
Net income 2020 8 882 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,98x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 85 918 M 85 395 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,13 $
Last Close Price 16,75 $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.4.17%86 119
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-2.99%53 676
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-1.39%13 043
NMDC LIMITED-6.51%4 297
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-0.60%2 504
FERREXPO PLC3.82%2 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ