MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/25
92.44 BRL   -0.76%
09:49aGOVERNANCE WEBINAR : Agm 2021
PU
03/25VALE S A  : Brazil civic groups urge production halt at Vale mine amid COVID-19 concerns
RE
03/24Vast Brazil lawsuit in UK against BHP over 2015 dam failure hits buffers
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Governance Webinar: AGM 2021

03/26/2021 | 09:49am EDT
COMPROMISSOS PÚBLICOS 2030

Governance Webinar: AGM 2021

March 26, 2021

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking

Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."

"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or athttp://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."

Agenda

Agenda

  • 1. Our purpose, culture and strategy

  • 2. Corporate governance

  • 3. Nomination Committee

  • 4. Management Compensation

  • 5. Final remarks

3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 017 M - -
Net income 2021 19 776 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,14x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 83 998 M 84 126 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,37 $
Last Close Price 16,37 $
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.5.71%88 434
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-17.16%48 564
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-7.32%12 788
NMDC LIMITED8.44%5 487
FERREXPO PLC24.13%2 829
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-8.04%2 470
