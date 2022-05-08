Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/06 04:07:50 pm EDT
79.76 BRL   -0.71%
05/08LME copper hits near 5-month low on China lockdown woes, firmer dollar
RE
05/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mostly Lower; Cloudflare Sinks 17%
MT
05/06SEC Brings Landmark Suit Over Alleged Misrepresentations In ESG-Related Documents
AQ
LME copper hits near 5-month low on China lockdown woes, firmer dollar

05/08/2022 | 10:46pm EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly five months on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in top metals consumer China stoked worries about demand, with a stronger dollar further weighing on the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,346 a tonne, as of 0215 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 in early Asian trade.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6% at 71,740 yuan ($10,715.62), after dropping to its lowest since March 16.

* Shanghai authorities were tightening the city-wide COVID lockdown they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that China's capital Beijing was desperate to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.

* Investors are awaiting China's April trade data due later in the session to gauge the scope of disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns.

* The dollar rose 0.2% to firm near a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* The Peruvian government postponed a meeting scheduled for Saturday with the indigenous communities protesting Las Bambas copper mine due to protest leaders taking too long to respond.

* CME Group is talking to market participants about the idea of a cash-settled nickel contract for companies to hedge costs of the electric vehicle battery raw material, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it had signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply nickel from its Canadian operations.

* The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.6949 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.22883 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.77245 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
CME GROUP INC. -1.36% 210.37 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.63% 509.39 Real-time Quote.-4.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.05072 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.56% 0.012995 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.52% 0.63529 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.66% 163.02 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.49% 178.9038 Real-time Quote.0.81%
SECURE, INC. -2.85% 955 Delayed Quote.-58.44%
TESLA, INC. -0.87% 865.65 Delayed Quote.-18.09%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.64% 6.74239 Delayed Quote.5.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.21% 66.5 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
VALE S.A. -0.71% 79.76 Delayed Quote.3.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 424 M - -
Net income 2022 18 642 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,53x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 75 569 M 75 575 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,94 $
Average target price 22,87 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.3.04%75 575
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.43%45 582
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED11.59%10 353
NMDC LIMITED14.24%5 805
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-29.38%5 324
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED10.70%1 789