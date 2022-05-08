LME copper hits near 5-month low on China lockdown woes, firmer dollar

May 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to their lowest
in nearly five months on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in top
metals consumer China stoked worries about demand, with a
stronger dollar further weighing on the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,346 a tonne, as of 0215 GMT,
after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 in early Asian trade.
* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.6% at 71,740 yuan
($10,715.62), after dropping to its lowest since March 16.
* Shanghai authorities were tightening the city-wide COVID
lockdown they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into
late May an ordeal that China's capital Beijing was desperate to
avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.
* Investors are awaiting China's April trade data due later
in the session to gauge the scope of disruptions from COVID-19
lockdowns.
* The dollar rose 0.2% to firm near a 20-year high against
its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive
for buyers using other currencies.
* The Peruvian government postponed a meeting scheduled for
Saturday with the indigenous communities protesting Las Bambas
copper mine due to protest leaders taking too long to respond.
* CME Group is talking to market participants about the idea
of a cash-settled nickel contract for companies to hedge costs
of the electric vehicle battery raw material, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
* Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it had
signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply nickel
from its Canadian operations.
* The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy
transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased
the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few
alternatives to the resource-rich continent.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a shaky start as U.S. stock
futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening
lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic
growth and possible recession.
($1 = 6.6949 Chinese yuan)
