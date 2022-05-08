LME copper hits near 5-month low on China lockdown woes, firmer dollar

May 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly five months on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in top metals consumer China stoked worries about demand, with a stronger dollar further weighing on the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,346 a tonne, as of 0215 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 in early Asian trade.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6% at 71,740 yuan ($10,715.62), after dropping to its lowest since March 16.

* Shanghai authorities were tightening the city-wide COVID lockdown they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that China's capital Beijing was desperate to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.

* Investors are awaiting China's April trade data due later in the session to gauge the scope of disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns.

* The dollar rose 0.2% to firm near a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* The Peruvian government postponed a meeting scheduled for Saturday with the indigenous communities protesting Las Bambas copper mine due to protest leaders taking too long to respond.

* CME Group is talking to market participants about the idea of a cash-settled nickel contract for companies to hedge costs of the electric vehicle battery raw material, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it had signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply nickel from its Canadian operations.

* The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.6949 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)