Mozambique: Vale donates medication and hospital equipment to the Maputo Provincial Health Care Service

This Thursday, June 10, mining company Vale in Mozambique donated over 33 thousand hospital items to the Maputo Provincial Health Care Service, to support the local government in its efforts to prevent and combat the novel coronavirus. The donation consists of drugs and various hospital equipment.

Among the main medications donated by the company, analgesics and antibiotics stand out, which include paracetamol, amoxicillin, azithromycin and citizone. The medical equipment list includes infusion pumps, surgical masks, a defibrillator and 10 oxygen humidifiers.

The donation was delivered to the Secretary of State of the Maputo Province, Vitória Diogo, who during the ceremony highlighted the mining company Vale as one of the partners of the local government in actions to contain the spread of the viral pandemic. 'We are blessed to have, in our Province, partners who have been with us from the start of this journey to prevent, combat and mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vale is one of these partners, so we thank the company'.

Representing Vale Mozambique, Bruno Chicalia underlined that 'the joint effort of the Government and the various partner entities has allowed the impact of the pandemic to be, so far, smaller in Mozambique'. 'Since the beginning, when signs of a high level of contagion of the disease began to appear in the world, in line with our main value, which is 'Life Matters Most', Vale has been mobilized to actively contribute to preventing the spread of Covid-19,' Bruno Chicalia stated. They also reiterated that at the company level, all preventive measures disseminated by national and international health authorities are strictly followed.

The donation delivered to the Maputo Provincial Health Care Service is part of a humanitarian aid package valued at over two million dollars approved in 2020 for actions to combat and prevent the novel coronavirus in Mozambique.