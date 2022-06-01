Log in
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/01 01:06:06 pm EDT
88.01 BRL   +2.09%
12:53pRegulators start to crack down on greenwashing
RE
07:18aRBC Raises Price Target on Vale to $18 From $17, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05/31VALE S A : CEO of Vale in Indonesia is elected one of the most inspiring women by Forbes
PU
Regulators start to crack down on greenwashing

06/01/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - As firms market their environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) credentials in an attempt to tap the trillions of dollars looking to have climate- and socially-friendly impact, regulators are beginning to dig deeper into their claims.

Below are some examples of where regulators have begun to hold companies to account over greenwashing:

DWS

German and U.S. officials are investigating reports and a whistleblower's allegations that DWS exaggerated the green credentials of its funds. DWS has repeatedly denied that it misled investors. Its chief executive resigned on Wednesday after the company's offices were raided by German prosecutors in connection with allegations.

BNY MELLON

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined BNY Mellon Investment Adviser $1.5 million to resolve charges it misstated ESG investment policies for some mutual funds it managed.

VALE

The SEC is suing Brazilian miner Vale SA for allegedly making false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams ahead of a 2019 disaster that killed 270 people. Vale manipulated dam safety audits, obtained fraudulent stability certificates and misled local governments, communities and investors with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, the SEC alleged in a statement and court filing.

DROPPING LABELS

Regulators in France, Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland told Reuters they had found a number of instances where ESG claims were not backed up. The asset managers were asked to provide more information to support those claims, or forced to drop sustainability labels. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Huw Jones and Tommy Wilkes Editing by Marguerita Choy)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 496 M - -
Net income 2022 19 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,95x
Yield 2022 9,89%
Capitalization 86 037 M 86 037 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.11.15%86 037
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.69%44 350
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED28.16%12 113
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-28.34%5 578
NMDC LIMITED-5.43%4 763
CAP S.A.27.05%1 917