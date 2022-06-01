Regulators start to crack down on greenwashing

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - As firms market their
environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) credentials
in an attempt to tap the trillions of dollars looking to have
climate- and socially-friendly impact, regulators are beginning
to dig deeper into their claims.
Below are some examples of where regulators have begun to
hold companies to account over greenwashing:
DWS
German and U.S. officials are investigating reports and a
whistleblower's allegations that DWS exaggerated the
green credentials of its funds. DWS has repeatedly denied that
it misled investors. Its chief executive resigned on Wednesday
after the company's offices were raided by German prosecutors in
connection with allegations.
BNY MELLON
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined BNY Mellon
Investment Adviser $1.5 million to resolve charges it misstated
ESG investment policies for some mutual funds it
managed.
VALE
The SEC is suing Brazilian miner Vale SA for
allegedly making false and misleading disclosures about the
safety of its dams ahead of a 2019 disaster that killed 270
people. Vale manipulated dam safety audits, obtained fraudulent
stability certificates and misled local governments, communities
and investors with its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) disclosures, the SEC alleged in a statement and court
filing.
DROPPING LABELS
Regulators in France, Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands and
Switzerland told Reuters they had found a number of instances
where ESG claims were not backed up. The asset managers were
asked to provide more information to support those claims, or
forced to drop sustainability labels.
