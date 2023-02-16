Vale 4Q Net Income Fell as Iron Ore Price, Sales Volume Declined

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale SA's profit fell in the fourth quarter after the price of iron ore and sales by volume both declined.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company reported net income from continuing operations of $3.7 billion in the period, from $5.4 billion a year earlier. Net operating revenue declined to $11.9 billion from $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from continuing operations of $4.6 billion compared with $4.7 billion a year earlier.

The average realized price per metric ton of iron ore fines fell to $$99.0 in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $109.6 per ton a year earlier, while the price for iron ore pellets, a premium product, fell to $165.6 per ton from $182.6 per ton, Vale said.

Vale said on Jan. 31 that iron ore sales by volume fell 0.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 81.2 million tons and that iron ore output fell 1% in the fourth quarter from the final quarter of 2021 to 80.9 million metric tons.

