Vale 80 years: how we reached you Vale 80 years: how we reached you You may not even imagine it, but you carry a little piece of Vale's work with you every day. After all, mining is an indispensable activity in modern life and helps the world evolve. Iron ore, nickel, manganese, among others, may not sound familiar, but they are fundamental raw materials for the production of countless items, such as the device you are using right now. With 80 years of history, celebrated in 2022, Vale is one of the largest global mining companies, taking mineral inputs to industries that are transformed into the most diverse products. How about better understanding how each mineral contributes to the world's progress? Follow the infographic: Iron ore Hover the mouse to learn more In the mine It is found in nature in the form of rock, mixed with other elements. After extracted, it goes through a processing process. In industry When sent to the steel industry, it turns into steel. In your home Commonly used in the manufacture of household appliances, cars, buildings, among others. Nickel Hover the mouse to learn more In the mine The raw nickel extracted by Vale contains cobalt, copper and precious metals. In industry The industry uses it in the form of alloys, combined with other elements, forming a unique range of properties that cannot be found in metals alone. In your home It guarantees the shine of the metal faucet finish and the power of the remote control, as well as being essential in the production of items ranging from coins to even a car. Manganese Hover the mouse to learn more In the mine We produce three types of manganese derivatives: Metallurgical Ore, Natural Manganese Dioxide and Chemical Ore, which can be used in the most varied applications. In industry About 90% of manganese production is destined for the steel industry, but the metal serves several other industries. In your home It can be part of the composition of animal food, paints, alkaline batteries and glass. Copper Hover the mouse to learn more In the mine We produce copper in Brazil and Canada. Our operations in Brazil are located in Carajás and benefit from the logistical infrastructure we already have for the transportation of iron ore. In industry Its heat and energy conduction properties surpass those of any other commercially exploited metal, so copper is the third most used metal in the world. In your home Used in the generation and transmission of energy, in wiring and practically all electronic equipment - such as your television and your cell phone.



We will never forget Brumadinho. Check here to learn more about our repair actions. ​ ​