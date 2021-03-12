Vale, Anglo American underline ESG issues as copper demand soars

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Global miners such as
Brazil's Vale, Anglo American PLc and Chile's Codelco
said they expect demand for copper to strengthen in coming years
on growing demand for environmentally friendly cars, while the
mining industry reckons with questions about its own
sustainability.
Mining executives said during a webinar about copper on
Friday that higher demand for the metal was an opportunity for
the industry to improve its image by adopting more
socially-conscious practices.
"The society will not tolerate the way we operated before,"
said Ruben Fernandes, base metals CEO for Anglo American PLc,
adding the industry now had an opportunity to build alliances
with governments and populations to improve its image.
Two Vale SA dam bursts in a four-year period
killed hundreds of people and caused extensive environmental
damage in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, drawing attention to
issues of safety and risk.
Elsewhere, the industry is grappling with pollution,
deforestation and labor disputes.
Fernandes said it remained unclear whether copper was
entering a new "super cycle" as the metal reached the
highest prices in almost a decade in London this week.
Mark Travers, Vale's base metals director, said the
company's copper projects had synergies with its iron ore
operations, with shared infrastructure.
Travers said the higher demand for copper was an
"opportunity to do the right thing and work with local
communities", adopting sustainable practices.
Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo recently said the company had a
bullish outlook for the metal and intended to accelerate copper
projects in the Carajas region, in the state of Para, where Vale
has its largest iron ore mines.
Later, in a separate session, Juan Benevides, chairman of
Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said he
expected demand for copper to keep rising over the next three to
four years.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro. Editing by Mark
Potter)