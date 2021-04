Vale/BHP Joint Venture Samarco Files for Bankruptcy -- Reuters

--Samarco Mineracao SA, a Brazil joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd., filed for bankruptcy, Reuters reported Friday, citing a Vale securities filing.

--Samarco restarted iron-ore pellet production in late 2020. Its operations had been suspended after a catastrophic waste-dam collapse in 2015.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vale-samarco-bankruptcy/bhp-vale-samarco-jv-files-for-brazil-bankruptcy-protection-idUSKBN2BW2SU

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 1941ET