  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/26
108.57 BRL   +0.54%
05:41pVale Reports 1Q Net Income of $5.5 Billion vs Year Earlier $239 Million
DJ
10:39aGlobal markets live: Philips, Crédit Suisse, Nestlé...
04/22VALE S A  : Celebrates tenth anniversary of operations in oman
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale Reports 1Q Net Income of $5.5 Billion vs Year Earlier $239 Million

04/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazilian mining giant Vale SA reported its profit soared in the first quarter from a year earlier amid strong demand from China from a low level a year earlier because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions at the start of 2020.

Vale said Monday it had net income of $5.5 billion in the period, up from $239 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net operating revenue rose to $12.6 billion from $7 billion in the year-earlier period. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $8.4 billion, from $2.9 billion a year earlier.

The company said earlier this month that iron ore output rose 14.2% from the first quarter of 2020 and sales of iron ore rose 14.8% from a year earlier. Net operating revenue from China jumped to $7 billion in the first quarter of this year from $3.2 billion in the same period a year earlier, Vale said.

Demand for iron ore in China was stronger in the first quarter compared with a year earlier as the Asian country's gross domestic product surged, growing 18.3% in the same period. The rapid expansion of Chinese GDP was partly because of an economic slump at the start of 2020 caused by coronavirus pandemic-related social distancing measures.

"Without a doubt it's very important for Vale that China is one of the economies that most quickly recovered from the crisis," said Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos. Vale's production of premium iron ore should also help the Brazilian company, Mr. Arbetman said, because China "has been raising the bar for quality commodities and Vale's production from its operations at Carajas is purer" than from other sources.

Vale said demand from China could face an impact in the rest of 2021 because of environmental restrictions there, but added that expected high prices for steel in and outside of China should also help support iron ore premiums.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1941ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53 947 M - -
Net income 2021 21 337 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 557 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,01 $
Last Close Price 108,57 $
Spread / Highest target -73,6%
Spread / Average Target -79,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.24.15%100 680
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-3.12%51 563
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED6.84%14 924
NMDC LIMITED24.69%5 418
FERREXPO PLC54.99%3 492
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-7.55%2 174
