VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Vale S A : 01/23/2021 Vale reports on the Swiss Criminal Conviction of Beny Steinmetz

01/23/2021 | 07:30pm EST
Press Release

Vale reports on the Swiss Criminal Conviction of Beny Steinmetz

Rio de Janeiro, January 23rd, 2021 - In light of the recent public attention concerning Vale's former joint venture in the Simandou region of the Republic of Guinea, Vale wishes to report that a Swiss court yesterday convicted Beny Steinmetz on criminal charges of bribery and forgery in connection with his company BSG Resources Limited's ("BSGR") procurement of valuable mining rights in Simandou. Two Steinmetz's associates were also found guilty, one was found guilty of bribery and forgery and the other of bribery. The court sentenced Steinmetz to 5 years of imprisonment and ordered forfeiture of CHF 50 million.

The decision of the Swiss court to hold Steinmetz personally accountable for his corrupt acts follows the April 2019 award of the London Court of International Arbitration, which found that BSGR defrauded Vale by concealing its bribery and corruption from Vale in order to secure Vale's investment in Simandou and awarded Vale more than US$2 billion in damages. That award was subsequently confirmed by courts in the United States and England, the latter of which described BSGR's appeal as "hopeless". Vale continues to pursue collection from BSGR and Steinmetz personally, including through litigation in the High Court in London, which has entered a worldwide freezing order on the assets of Steinmetz, his foundation and other defendants.

Vale is confident that the Brazilian authorities will likewise not be misled by Steinmetz's continued efforts to shift blame and attention away from his corrupt acts.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de
    Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 00:29:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 249 M - -
Net income 2020 8 882 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 87 422 M 87 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,12 $
Last Close Price 17,04 $
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.6.54%87 542
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED3.80%57 759
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED8.64%14 414
NMDC LIMITED-2.14%4 495
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.13.10%2 835
FERREXPO PLC10.54%2 509
