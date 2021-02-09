Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : 02/09/2021 Vale informs that Extraordinary General Meeting for changes to the Bylaws will take place on March 12th

02/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Vale informs that Extraordinary General Meeting for changes to the Bylaws will take place on March 12th

Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that the Company's Board of Directors approved the cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting, originally scheduled for March 1, 2021, pursuant to the publication of the notice, which would deal with the reform of the Company's Bylaws ("EGM"). At the same meeting of the Board of Directors, the call of a new Extraordinary General Meeting was approved and will be held on March 12, 2021.

The decision to change the resolutions format to the new Extraordinary General Meeting was motivated by Vale's active listening to the considerations received from the Company's shareholders, in order to make certain amendments to the By-Laws more flexible so that they can be approved individually in the Company's Distance Voting Ballot.

Due to the cancellation of the previously called Extraordinary General Meeting, the remote voting bulletins of the cancelled Extraordinary General Meeting will be discarded.

Vale has also published on its website the document "Frequently Asked Questions" on the topics of the Meeting. All documentation pertinent to the matters to be deliberated at the EGM remains at the disposal of shareholders at the website of Vale and CVM. Click hereto access them.

Finally, the Company clarifies that the Ordinary General Meeting, to be help on April 30, 2021, is maintained.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de
    Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
11:55aVALE S A : 02/09/2021 Vale informs that Extraordinary General Meeting for change..
PU
09:55aVALE S A : invests in Boston Metal to foster carbon free steel production
PU
04:59aVALE S A : Acquires Minority Stake in Boston Metal for $6 Million
MT
01:19aVALE S A : 02/09/2021 0209_Boston_Metal_i.pdf
PU
02/08VALE S A : to accept applications for MINE Program to build the mining of the fu..
PU
02/04VALE S A : Agrees to $7 Billion Settlement for Brumadinho Dam Collapse -- Update
DJ
02/04VALE S A : Agreement seals Vale's commitment to full reparation of Brumadinho an..
PU
02/04VALE S A : Reaches $7 Billion Settlement Deal for Dam Collapse in Brazil in 2019
MT
02/04Brazil's Recent Past a Challenge to Winning ESG Credibility
DJ
02/04VALE S A : Brazil's Vale agrees to $7 bln Brumadinho disaster settlement
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 549 M - -
Net income 2020 8 529 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,0x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 483 B 88 866 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,11 $
Last Close Price 94,25 $
Spread / Highest target -71,1%
Spread / Average Target -77,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.7.68%90 342
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.96%56 217
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-0.77%13 333
NMDC LIMITED1.44%4 734
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.4.14%2 534
FERREXPO PLC8.28%2 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ