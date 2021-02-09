Vale S A : 02/09/2021 Vale informs that Extraordinary General Meeting for changes to the Bylaws will take place on March 12th

Press Release

Vale informs that Extraordinary General Meeting for changes to the Bylaws will take place on March 12th

Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that the Company's Board of Directors approved the cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting, originally scheduled for March 1, 2021, pursuant to the publication of the notice, which would deal with the reform of the Company's Bylaws ("EGM"). At the same meeting of the Board of Directors, the call of a new Extraordinary General Meeting was approved and will be held on March 12, 2021.

The decision to change the resolutions format to the new Extraordinary General Meeting was motivated by Vale's active listening to the considerations received from the Company's shareholders, in order to make certain amendments to the By-Laws more flexible so that they can be approved individually in the Company's Distance Voting Ballot.

Due to the cancellation of the previously called Extraordinary General Meeting, the remote voting bulletins of the cancelled Extraordinary General Meeting will be discarded.

Vale has also published on its website the document "Frequently Asked Questions" on the topics of the Meeting. All documentation pertinent to the matters to be deliberated at the EGM remains at the disposal of shareholders at the website of Vale and CVM. Click hereto access them.

Finally, the Company clarifies that the Ordinary General Meeting, to be help on April 30, 2021, is maintained.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

