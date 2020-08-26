Vale S A : 08/26/2020 Vale informs on the petition filed by the Public Prosecution Office of Minas Gerais and other bodies

Press Release

Vale informs on the petition filed by the Public Prosecution Office of Minas Gerais and other bodies

Rio de Janeiro, August 26th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that it became aware, from a press note, of a request submitted today by the Public Prosecution Office of the State of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and other plaintiffs in the public civil action filed on January 25th, 2019, referring to socio-environmental and socio-economic damages resulting from the rupture of the Dam I, in Brumadinho, for which R$ 11.0 billion have already been presented in guarantees and judicial deposits.

Vale reinforces that this is not a new public civil action but claims in the lawsuit which in progress since January 2019.

In today's request, which will be ruled by Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira, the plaintiffs ask for collective moral damages and compensation for economic losses by the State of Minas Gerais. According to a release by the MPMG, among the specific requests, the freezing of R$ 26.7 billion was requested related to the compensation of economic losses by the State. Vale is not formally aware of the requests made and will comment on them in the proceedings records, within the period stipulated by the Judge.

The company reiterates its commitment to the reparation and the compensation of damages caused by the rupture of the dam, which started immediately after the event.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;