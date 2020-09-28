Log in
VALE S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/28
58.78 BRL   -0.79%
05:55pVALE S A : 09/28/2020 Vale informs about debt amortization
PU
11:52aVALE S A : Brazil's miner Vale suspends iron ore production at Viga -filing
RE
08:15aVALE S A : 09/28/2020 Vale informs on Viga operations
PU
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
Vale S A : 09/28/2020 Vale informs about debt amortization

Vale S A : 09/28/2020 Vale informs about debt amortization

09/28/2020

9/28/2020

Vale informs about debt amortization
Rio de Janeiro, September 28th, 2020 - Vale S.A. (Vale) updates on the press release issued on September 14th, 2020 and informs that, today, it repaid the outstanding balance of US$ 5 billion from its revolving credit lines maturing in June 2022 (US$ 2 billion) and in December 2024 (US$ 3 billion), which were disbursed in March 2020. The amortization fully resets the available funding from the revolving credit lines to its original amount of US$ 5 billion.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Vale SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 21:54:07 UTC
